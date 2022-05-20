Which juicers are best?

Nothing you buy from the store will ever compare to a freshly squeezed glass of orange juice in the morning. Whether you’re looking to up your vegetable intake or simply looking for a cost-effective way to enjoy some of your favorite beverages, buying a juicer is the way to go. Fresh juice will also provide you with all the vitamins and minerals that some of the store-bought juices lack. It may be a significant investment at first, but buying a juicer will pay off down the line if you or your family is big on juice.

And the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer EVO820GM is a top whole-fruit juicer.

What to know before you buy a juicer

Type

The type of juicer you buy depends on what you plan on using it for and the amount of juice you plan on making. There are three main types of at-home juicers: the centrifugal, masticating, and triturating juicer. The triturating juicer is best for big yields and soft and hard fruit and vegetables, but it tends to be the most expensive. The masticating juicer is another excellent option for both soft and hard foods, but the centrifugal tends to be the most cost-effective and the easiest to clean of them all.

Time

How often do you plan on juicing? If you are juicing for a big family, you also need to consider how long the juicers take to extract the liquid from your fruit and vegetables. Masticating juicers produce the best juice but take a very long time. Centrifugal juicers produce larger quantities but may sacrifice quality. The masticating juicer takes almost twice as long as a centrifugal juicer, but if it is quality you are after, you will just have to be patient.

Yield

There’s nothing more inconvenient than waiting 7 minutes for your juicer to do its thing only for there to be half a glass of juice by the end of it. Your juicer’s yield is important to keep in mind. As the juice yield increases, so does the price, unfortunately. Work out how much juice you will need throughout the day and look for a juicer that will either match that or get you as close as possible to the budget you have set. Twin-gear masticating juicers provide the most significant yield and driest pulp, while centrifugal juicers produce wet pulp and low yields.

What to look for in a quality juicer

Versatility

A good-quality juicer can do a bit of everything. From juicing hard vegetables such as beetroot, celery and carrots to softer fruits such as oranges, strawberries and tomatoes, you want one that does it all. To get this, you will need to look at the yield size, the size of the feed chute, the juicer’s ability to work with hard and soft foods, and the quality of the pulp it leaves behind.

Chute size

An attractive feature in a juicer is the big chute. A big chute means less preparation time. Masticating juicers have a lower capability than centrifugal, but this prevents you from overfeeding the juicer and overworking it. Smaller chutes are also becoming a safety requirement in an attempt to prevent children from getting hurt. Some brands have introduced a two-step feed chute that can take whole pieces of food and prevent injuries.

Features and accessories

A quality juicer worth the investment has plenty of additional accessories. Some juicers can make oils and spreads, while others help you make fresh almond milk and ice cream. Keep an eye out for product descriptions and features you might want to use.

How much you can expect to spend on a juicer

A quality juicer that will produce big yields and dry pulp won’t be cheap. The higher the quality, the more expensive, costing anywhere between $200 and $800.

Juicer FAQ

Is juice actually good for you?

A. Just as with anything, too much of a good thing can be bad for you. Fruit and vegetable juices are high in vitamins and minerals but can also be extremely sugary and calorific. Juice is good for you, but only in moderation.

Is it OK to juice every day?

A. Juiced versions of your favorite greens can be highly beneficial as they are usually rich in minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants.

What are the best juicers to buy?

Top juicer

Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer EVO820GM

What you need to know: This slow-masticating juicer has a wide feed chute and fast production rate.

What you’ll love: This juicer can handle whole fruits and vegetables and will produce big yields. The wider chute means you will spend less time on prep, and the powerful motor is durable and quiet.

What you should consider: It’s not as good with leafy vegetables.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top juicer for the money

Mueller Austria Juicer Ultra Power

What you need to know: It’s a budget-friendly juicer with a generous feed chute.

What you’ll love: This juicer will produce 16 ounces of juice every time and has a decent-sized feed chute. The juicer is also anti-drip and can handle a variety of fruits and vegetables.

What you should consider: The blade can be tricky to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Omega Juicer J8006HDS

What you need to know: This top masticating juicer is both powerful and effective.

What you’ll love: This juicer produces high yields of good-quality juice. The juicer is stable and robust, with an automatic pulp-ejection function. The pulp will come out dry, as this juicer will squeeze every last nutrient out of it.

What you should consider: It’s an expensive option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

