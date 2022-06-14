Which stainless steel mixing bowl is best?

Few things work as hard in the kitchen as a stainless steel mixing bowl. Lightweight and durable, these workhorses are responsible for some of life’s most memorable meals. From food prep to service, they can handle it all.

For sheer utility and performance at a shockingly low price, the Vollrath Economy Mixing Bowl Set is the choice of professional cooks.

What to know before you buy a stainless steel mixing bowl

Stainless steel mixing bowl set vs. open stock

Experienced cooks and bakers know that you need more than one size of mixing bowl in the kitchen. There are two ways to acquire them.

As part of a set: A stainless steel mixing bowl set is a good option if you are stocking your kitchen from the ground up and doing it on a budget. Even though the initial cost may be more, each bowl costs less per piece than if you buy them one at a time.

A stainless steel mixing bowl set is a good option if you are stocking your kitchen from the ground up and doing it on a budget. Even though the initial cost may be more, each bowl costs less per piece than if you buy them one at a time. Open stock: If you are particular about the size of each bowl you choose, or you are on a limited budget, buying from open stock may work better for you. Over time this approach costs more, but it’s less of an upfront expense. On the other hand, this is also a good strategy if you are looking to buy high-end pieces and can only afford one at a time.

Size

If you do opt for open stock, consider which sizes you will need. Mixing bowls range from 1 quart or less to as large as 18 quarts. Keep in mind that smaller bowls won’t be able to handle large mixing tasks, but oversized ones take up a considerable amount of space.

Number of bowls

When choosing a stainless steel mixing bowl set, aim for the number of bowls that work best for your cooking style. Sets contain as few as two and up to eight or more bowls.

What to look for in a quality stainless steel mixing bowl

Sturdy construction

Stainless steel is known for its durability and longevity, but not all stainless is created equal. Look for 18/10 stainless steel. This is the percentage of chrome to nickel (18% to 10%) that offers the most substantial construction available. If these feel too heavy for your taste, 18/8 is also a good choice.

You may also see these two grades of stainless steel referred to as 304-grade stainless.

Interior measurements

While eyeballing is a perfectly legitimate way to measure some ingredients, others require more precision. Stainless steel mixing bowls with interior measurements make it easy to pour the correct amount into the bowl directly — no more dirty measuring cups.

Wide lip

A wide lip gives the cook a secure handhold for vigorous whipping, beating and folding. These are also valuable when it comes to transporting a full mixing bowl from one work surface to another.

Secure base

Look for bowls that are flat on the bottom for stability. Even better, some feature a rubberized nonstick coating to keep them from sliding across the counter.

Tight lids

While most stainless steel mixing bowls won’t have lids that are secure enough to turn upside down, look for versions that are tight enough to keep food fresh during storage. Lids are also handy for food prep as they allow you to stack one bowl on top of another as you work.

How much you can expect to spend on a stainless steel mixing bowl

If you buy a set, the price is influenced by the number of bowls and the quality of the materials. Expect to spend $20-$69.

Stainless steel mixing bowl FAQ

Can stainless steel mixing bowls be washed in the dishwasher?

A. Each manufacturer may have slightly different care instructions, but for the most part, stainless steel mixing bowls are dishwasher-safe. Of course, larger bowls need to be hand-washed, as most dishwashers cannot accommodate them. Use degreasing dish soap and hot water to clean, then rinse completely and dry before storing.

Do not use harsh abrasives to scrub stuck-on food. Soak in hot water, and then use elbow grease and a plastic dish scrubber instead.

How do you get the most use out of your bowls?

A. These are one of the most versatile tools in your kitchen.

Place on top of a pan of simmering water to create a double boiler.

Use them to dress salad and then serve it.

Grease and use to proof dough. In some cases, bread can be baked directly in the bowl.

Whip fluffy egg whites and cream.

Mix and serve batch beverages.

What’s the best stainless steel mixing bowl to buy?

Top stainless steel mixing bowl

Vollrath Economy Mixing Bowl Set

What you need to know: Don’t let the price tag fool you — these are the choice of professional and skilled amateur cooks alike.

What you’ll love: These bowls are wide and flat. The set includes .75-, 1.5-, 3-, 4- and 5-quart sizes. They are lightweight and stack for easy storage.

What you should consider: They are not fancy and don’t make attractive serving pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stainless steel mixing bowl for the money

Oxo Good Grips 3-Piece Stainless-Steel Mixing Bowl Set

What you need to know: These are highly functional stainless steel wrapped in plastic.

What you’ll love: They are deep rather than wide and work best for batter and dough. The bottoms are flat and coated with rubber for stability. The plastic coating prevents heat from transferring to the exterior of the bowl.

What you should consider: Plastic can melt if left near the stove. These are not suitable for use as a double boiler.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ybm Home Deep Professional Quality Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl

What you need to know: If you prefer to build your kitchen one bowl at a time, start with this versatile five-quart piece.

What you’ll love: It is deep and has a flat bottom for stability. The sides are brushed stainless, with a polished, rolled wide edge and interior. These are also available in eight sizes and also come in a set of four.

What you should consider: Some users noted that the measurements given for the bowls were all incorrect. For example, a 6-inch bowl was listed as being 6.75 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.