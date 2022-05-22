Which indoor herb garden is best?

An indoor herb garden is the perfect accessory for any cook’s kitchen. Fresh cilantro, basil or mint can add a new dimension to any homemade dish, and indoor herb gardens are a convenient and stress-free way to up your flavor game. Many herb garden starter kits come complete with low-maintenance watering systems and stylish pots that match your indoor decor.

The best indoor herb garden is the AeroGarden Bounty. With space for nine plants, an LED light to keep them growing and built-in hydroponics, this unit is ideal for those who want an all-in-one, no-hassle system.

What to know before you buy an indoor herb garden

Hydroponic systems

In a hydroponic system, your herbs grow in water, not soil. This can be beneficial for a number of reasons. Growing with soil can sometimes lead to harmful cross-contamination. Also, growing in soil can sometimes be messy, especially during watering phases. Hydroponic systems use about 10% less water than growing with soil. Overall, hydroponic indoor gardens are easier to maintain and offer a less intrusive way of herb gardening. This list of the best indoor herb gardens features some great hydroponic systems.

Planters

Planters are the containers that hold the soil. This is a more traditional way of indoor gardening where you can use pots, tubs or even recycled milk jugs to grow your herbs. If you have a sunny windowsill and a little extra time on your hands, you can opt for an indoor herb garden that utilizes planters. This will require more oversight, however, and you’ll have to purchase the soil separately.

LED lighting

At a minimum, herbs should receive about five hours of sunlight per day. This can be difficult depending on where you live or how much sunlight your windows receive. One of the main reasons for purchasing an indoor herb garden with a lighting system is that you don’t have to worry about sunlight management. With LED lighting, your plants will always get the appropriate amount of light. Most LED lighting for gardening uses full-spectrum lighting, which acts as indoor sunlight. These particular systems can either be hydroponic or soil-based.

What to look for in a quality indoor herb garden

Controls

If you use Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home, you’re familiar with the benefits of smart systems. Some indoor herb gardens have built-in smart systems that make it easy to maintain your plants. While some use apps you can control from your phone, others use LCD screens built into the garden itself. These controls let you adjust the lighting, set timers for watering and remind you to add nutrients.

Plant capacity

Indoor herb gardens are not one size fits all. Most gardens allow three to nine plants to be grown simultaneously. If you choose a planter-style garden, your plants will be limited to the amount of containers that come with your system. Hydroponic gardens have a little more flexibility in that they generally can house more plants at once.

Design

Designs vary greatly when it comes to indoor herb gardens, and some may match your decor better than others. Hydroponic gardens tend to have a more modern, futuristic look to them. These systems often feature white or black plastic and sleek designs. If you have all black appliances, this may be the way to go. Planter gardens tend to use rustic designs with a farmhouse feel. You can also find unique structures such as totally vertical gardens, where your herbs will stack on top of one another like a living skyscraper.

How much you can expect to spend on an indoor herb garden

Indoor herb gardens range in cost from $19 to $200.

Indoor herb garden FAQ

What types of herbs can you grow in an indoor herb garden?

A. A large variety of herbs will flourish in an indoor garden environment. If you’re interested in more unique plants, double-check that they will thrive in an indoor climate. Ordinary herbs such as basil, thyme, chives, mint, rosemary and parsley grow very well in indoor herb gardens.

Can you grow organically in an indoor herb garden?

A. Yes. Organic herbs grow in an indoor garden just like nonorganic herbs. Some starter kits come with seeds, so check with the manufacturer beforehand. If the seeds contain pesticides or certain fertilizers, then they are not organic.

What’s the best indoor herb garden to buy?

Top indoor herb garden

AeroGarden Bounty

What you need to know: This is the most comprehensive system for indoor herb gardening, featuring hydroponics and LED lighting for ultimate ease of use.

What you’ll love: The AeroGarden includes an LCD screen on the front that offers growing tips, reminds you when to add nutrients and notifies you when the water level is getting low.

What you should consider: This is one of the more expensive indoor herb gardens available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top indoor herb garden for the money

Walford Home farmhouse flower set

What you need to know: This affordable indoor herb garden goes back to the basics. This set consists of three pots and a tray made of galvanized steel for added weather resistance.

What you’ll love: For those looking for a rustic look and simple design, this is the garden for you.

What you should consider: You can grow only three herbs at a time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mindful Design indoor herb garden

What you need to know: This herb garden has a powerful yet efficient LED light that allows you to grow herbs and vegetables.

What you’ll love: The light features an automatic timer that stays on for 16 hours per day, taking all the guesswork out of sunlight management.

What you should consider: This system does not come with seeds or pots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

