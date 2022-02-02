Which standing desk mats are best?

With increasing hours spent at desks and in front of screens, we’ve had to get creative to stay healthy. Many workers use blue light glasses, curved monitors, or sit-to-stand desks to keep themselves from fatigue during the workday. If you want to be able to stand for longer periods of time at the office or at home, the Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat can keep you comfortable and upright longer.

What to know before you buy a standing desk mat

Size of your desk

The concern here is more that your desk is too small than too large. The legs on most standing desks are a few inches closer together than the edges of your desk. You may have a desk that’s 36 inches wide, but the space between the legs is only 32 inches. Make sure to measure the distance between the legs, not just the total width of your desk, if you plan to have your standing mat directly under your desk.

How long you will be standing

You may not need to invest $100 in a standing desk mat if you only stand an hour a day. If you plan to stand (or alternate sitting and standing) most of your day, you’ll notice poorer support from cheaper options. If you want to move around during the day and keep your feet and calves engaged, a more expensive mat may be worth it.

What shoes you will be wearing

Standing desk mats vary in materials and build quality. If you plan to wear dress shoes, you may find that rubber isn’t a good choice. Conversely, if you plan just to wear socks, you may find harder materials less comfortable. Less durable mats may meet a premature end if you wear shoes on them for long periods of time (and they tend to have shorter warranties).

What to look for in a quality standing desk mat

Durability

Just how durable it needs to be depends on the amount of use it will get. Do you work from home twice a week? Is this something that multiple people may use in an office setting? If nothing else, mats that are less durable will become uncomfortable more quickly. Depending on your environment, a cracking or slippery mat may be an annoyance, or it may be a hazard.

Rubber desk mats tend to be the most durable option, though high-end polyurethane mats also work well. When you get your mat, apply pressure to it. How quickly it regains its original shape after pressure will tell you about its durability. If your mat returns to its shape quickly, that’s a good sign it will last over the long term.

Note that you want to replace a rubber mat every two years or so for maximum support. Polyurethane options have a longer life as they aren’t as responsive and moldable.

Anti-slip

When you position your mat, you want to feel like you have something solid under your feet, even on wood or tile. Ensure there is a grippy surface at the bottom that will stay in place throughout your workday. A grippy layer of material on top of the mat as well will keep your feet from slipping while you move around.

Cushion

Just how cushioned you want your standing desk mat to be depends on your preference. Some users find a too-soft mat uncomfortable over long periods, while others appreciate something plush. Most mats are made of some sort of foam, though there are plastic ones. There are numerous options that can fit your desired firmness.

How much you can expect to spend on a standing desk mat

Most mats will be between $20-$100.

Standing desk mat FAQ

Can I use a standing desk mat for other things?

A. You can use a standing desk mat anywhere you stand for long periods of time. While they’re used primarily in the office, some people enjoy having one in the kitchen as well.

How do I clean a standing desk mat?

A. Most are easy to clean with a quick brushing, and they don’t tend to hold onto spills or crumbs if wiped up quickly. You can use a damp towel and a small amount of soap occasionally to keep your mat looking new.

What’s the best standing desk mat to buy?

Top standing desk mat

Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat

What you need to know: This high-density memory foam mat is nearly an inch thick and comes in 14 colors and three sizes.

What you’ll love: The Sky Solutions mat is an excellent blend of quality and economy. Those working at large or communal desks will appreciate the 70-inch-wide version.

What you should consider: This is a firm option, but even firmer ones are available. It has no ridges or foot strengthening options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top standing desk mat for the money

Amazon Basics Anti Fatigue Standing Comfort Mat

What you need to know: This mat delivers cost-effective comfort even over long hours of work.

What you’ll love: This is one of the most affordable quality standing mats available. The cushion adjusts to you, and the mat doesn’t move even when you do. The surface attracts little dirt and is easy to clean.

What you should consider: It only comes in one size and two colors. It’s not as thick as the top choice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ergodriven Topo Comfort Mat

What you need to know: This unique mat uses ridges and angles to keep your feet engaged during your workday.

What you’ll love: This mat was designed to keep you moving throughout the day. It isn’t entirely flat and encourages you to engage the small muscles in your feet as you work. There’s even a place for calf raises.

What you should consider: This is less cushioned than more traditional standing desk mats. It takes some getting used to.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

