Which Weber flavorizer bars are best?

Grilling is a tried-and-true method of imparting smoky and woody flavors, but you aren’t getting the most from your grill without a flavorizer bar. That’s why Weber grills come with some.

Flavorizer bars sit between the grates and fuel source and catch dripping fat. This does several things. It heats the caught fat into smoke that further flavors your food. It keeps your grill cleaner, which reduces flare-ups. And it helps evenly spread the heat around.

What to know before you buy Weber flavorizer bars

What grill you have

Weber flavorizer bars are made to fit a specific line or lines of Weber grills. If you have a Weber grill, double-check your model number and search for matching bars. If you can’t find matching bars, do your best to get ones that are as close as possible to the bars you need, and it should be OK.

If you don’t have a Weber grill, you should first try to get flavorizer bars that match your grill’s manufacturer. If there aren’t any, keep your search open to any brand instead of just Weber, focusing on finding bars that fit your grill as close as possible.

Size

When shopping for Weber flavorizer bars that aren’t made for your model of grill, focus on the size. A flavorizer bar should fit as snugly as possible in your grill or it won’t be effective. Lengthwise, Weber flavorizer bars typically fall between 15 to 25 inches. Height- and widthwise, they typically fall between 2 to 4 inches.

Quantity

Weber gas grills use several flavorizer bars, so replacements are sold in packs. Most packs contain exactly as many bars are needed to replace every bar, which is usually three or five. There are also packs containing eight, nine, 10 and 12.

Material

Weber flavorizer bars are made of porcelain-enameled steel or stainless steel.

Porcelain-enameled steel bars are easier to keep clean and cost less. However, the porcelain-enameled coating eventually wears off. This can happen in as soon as a year if you grill regularly and don’t maintain them. Otherwise, they last for roughly two to three years. They also don’t conduct heat as well as stainless steel.

bars are easier to keep clean and cost less. However, the porcelain-enameled coating eventually wears off. This can happen in as soon as a year if you grill regularly and don’t maintain them. Otherwise, they last for roughly two to three years. They also don’t conduct heat as well as stainless steel. Stainless steel bars are more durable, typically lasting at least five years even if you grill regularly and don’t do maintenance. If you maintain them, they can last for a decade or more. However, maintenance is difficult, as stainless steel can still stain in extreme environments such as a grill. They’re also more expensive, as much as double the cost of porcelain-enameled steel.

Cleaning process

Weber flavorizer bars are straightforward to clean. Just remove them and give them a good scrub. Use a soft cloth or sponge if they’re porcelain-enameled to avoid damaging the coating or a coarse cleaning brush if they’re stainless steel. You should do this at least once every three uses, but it’s better to clean after each use.

Additionally, never put flavorizer bars in your dishwasher. If there’s gunk that isn’t coming off, soak it overnight in a mixture of hot water and soap and use an appropriate cleaning tool to scrub the now-loosened gunk off. Then dry them and put them back in your grill.

How much you can expect to spend on Weber flavorizer bars

Small quantities of porcelain-enameled steel bars typically cost $40-$75. Larger quantities typically cost $90-$125. The largest quantities and stainless steel bars typically cost $125-$160.

What are the best Weber flavorizer bars to buy?

Weber Replacement Flavorizer Bars 7635

This three-pack replaces worn and damaged bars on Weber’s Spirit 200 (2013 and newer) line of gas grills. They’re porcelain-enameled steel.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Weber Replacement Flavorizer Bars 7536

This five-pack replaces worn and damaged bars on several of Weber’s gas grill lines: the Weber 900, Spirit 300 (except for models with a front-mounted control panel), Spirit 700, Genesis Silver B and C, Genesis Gold B and C (2002 and newer) and Genesis Platinum B and C (2005). They’re porcelain-enameled steel.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Weber Replacement Flavorizer Bars 65903

This five-pack replaces worn and damaged bars on several of Weber’s gas grill lines: the Genesis Silver B and C, Genesis Gold B and C, and 2007-2012 Spirit E-310, SP-310, EP-310, E-320, SP-320 and EP-320. They’re stainless steel.

Sold by Amazon

Weber Replacement Flavorizer Bars 7534

This five-pack replaces worn and damaged bars on Weber’s Genesis Silver A, Spirit 200 and Spirit 500 gas grill lines. They’re porcelain-enameled steel.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Weber Replacement Flavorizer Bars 7636

This five-pack replaces worn and damaged bars on Weber’s Spirit 300 (2013 and newer) line of gas grills. They’re porcelain-enameled steel.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Weber Replacement Flavorizer Bars 7539

This five-pack replaces worn and damaged bars on Weber’s Genesis 300 E and S (with right-side control panel) lines of gas grill. They’re porcelain-enameled steel.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Weber Replacement Flavorizer Bars 7540

This five-pack replaces worn and damaged bars on Weber’s Genesis 300 (with side-mounted control panel) line of gas grills. They’re stainless steel.

Sold by Amazon

Weber Replacement Flavorizer Bars 7621

This five-pack replaces worn and damaged bars on Weber’s Genesis 300 (with front-mounted control panel) line of gas grills. They’re porcelain-enameled steel.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Weber Replacement Flavorizer Bars 65902

This five-pack replaces worn and damaged bars on Weber’s Spirit 500, Spirit 200 and Genesis Silver A lines of gas grill. They’re stainless steel.

Sold by Amazon

Weber Replacement Flavorizer Bars 7620

This five-pack replaces worn and damaged bars on Weber’s Genesis 300 (with front-mounted control panel) line of gas grills. They’re stainless steel.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Weber Replacement Flavorizer Bars 67668

This eight-pack replaces worn and damaged bars on Weber’s Summit E and S 400 (2007 to present) line of gas grills. They’re stainless steel.

Sold by Amazon

Weber Replacement Flavorizer Bars 67669

This nine-pack replaces worn and damaged bars on Weber’s Summit E and S 420 (2007-2016) line of gas grills. They’re stainless steel.

Sold by Amazon

