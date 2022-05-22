Which corner fish tank is best?

Corner fish tanks are a great way to bring life and light into a tight space such as a kitchen, office or living room. Since corner fish tanks are designed for smaller spaces, it’s easy to find one that will work for you and your aesthetic. Remember that, in essence, corner fish tanks are smaller than most and therefore won’t be able to accommodate as many fish as larger fish tanks.

When it comes to corner fish tanks, our top pick is the Koller 6.5-gallon Aquarium Kit due to its sleek and sturdy design.

What to know before you buy a corner fish tank

Size of the tank vs. how many fish you can keep

As any experienced aquarist will tell you, the most important thing to consider before purchasing an aquarium is how many fish you plan to stock it with. That way, you can buy a properly sized tank confidently knowing that it will fit your plans.

Remember that even smaller fish like guppies or bettas require ample amounts of space in order to live a happy and healthy life. A good rule of thumb is that there should be 2 gallons of water for every inch of fish in the tank, so three 1-inch guppies would require a tank with at least 6 gallons of water.

Aquascape and aesthetics

Aside from considering the type of fish that you want to put into your new corner fish tank, be sure to think about how you would like to decorate it. By planning your aquascape ahead of time, you will have a better idea of what size fish tank you will need as well as whether or not the design of the fish tank will match the vision that you have for your aquascape.

Types of fish

Before purchasing any type of fish tank, you must first take into consideration the fact that you cannot simply stock it with whatever fish you please. It’s important to remember that fish are living creatures and that each species will have its own needs in order to live a happy and healthy life.

For example, some fish are schooling fish, meaning that they will need companions of the same species to swim around with in order to be healthy. Some fish, such as bettas or other tropical fish, will require warmer water and it will be necessary to buy a heater for your fish tank.

What to look for in a quality corner fish tank

Quality filtration system

One of the most important things to look for when buying a corner aquarium is the quality of the built-in filtration system. The tank’s filtration system is what keeps the aquarium clean, so it’s very important to have a good system in place.

Beware of smaller tanks that have a very strong filtration system, as the strong current and water flow can injure your fish.

Quality aquarium hood

An aquarium hood is normally a piece of plastic or glass that goes on top of your aquarium. Having a quality hood that fits onto your corner tank tightly will help reduce water evaporation and ultimately cut down on the number of times that you will need to top off the tank with clean water. Look for an aquarium hood that has a built-in feeding door so that you won’t have to remove the hood at every feeding.

Aquarium kits

Some corner fish tanks come as a part of an aquarium kit that also comes with some fishkeeping essentials to help you get started.

How much you can expect to spend on corner fish tanks

Corner fish tanks can range from $20 to $60 depending on the size and material.

Corner fish tank FAQ

How many fish can I keep in a 2.5-gallon tank?

A. A tank that holds 2.5 gallons is enough space for one betta fish or a small school of three guppies.

How often will I have to clean a corner fish tank?

A. If the filtration system is running well, you will only have to thoroughly clean your tank around once every three months.

What are the best corner fish tank to buy?

Top corner fish tank

Koller 6.5-Gallon Aquarium Kit

What you need to know: This tank from Koller is a bit larger than most corner tanks and is good for those that are looking to keep a small school of fish.

What you’ll love: The tank is sturdy and made from very clear plastic. The LED lights make this a great tank for displaying colorful plants and fish.

What you should consider: Some users have complained that the filter isn’t the best.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top corner fish tank for the money

Saim Corner Fish Tank

What you need to know: This corner tank from Saim stands out for its acrylic build and budget price.

What you’ll love: The sleek design would work really well on a kitchen counter or on a desk.

What you should consider: This is a very basic tank and may require some extra DIY skills in order to get the tank up and running.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Koller AquaView 2.5-Gallon Fish Tank

What you need to know: This smaller option from Koller is the perfect choice for anyone looking to house a betta fish in a stylish corner tank.

What you’ll love: The tank is made from clear plastic that is easy to see through and doesn’t distort your view of the fish.

What you should consider: Some users have complained that the filter can be too strong for betta fish, so it should be modified in order to avoid fish injury.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Addison Hoggard writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.