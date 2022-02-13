Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
46°
Wichita
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Capitol Bureau
National / World
Politics
Don’t Miss This
Coronavirus
Health News
Entertainment
Good News
Crime
KSN Digital Extra
Your Local Election HQ
Telemundo Kansas
Top Stories
Kansas town mourning father-son duo after fatal crash
Video
Top Stories
Rising grocery prices affecting local nonprofits
Video
Two Wichita-area teachers get prestigious award
Video
Update: missing Kingman man found safe
Search warrant leads to meth arrest in Great Bend
Weather
Radar
Forecasts by Storm Track 3
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Big Game
Local Sports Scores
High School
Competitive Drive
WSU Shockers
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Wichita Wind Surge
Racing
Top Stories
Jalen Wilson named Big 12 Player of the Week
Top Stories
Royals tickets on sale Friday despite possible delay
‘Mattress Mack’ loses record $9.5M Super Bowl bet
Kansas No. 6 in AP Top 25
Hardman calls out Eli Apple for Super Bowl loss
Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics streaming schedule
Team USA medal moments
Olympic Zone segments
Community
Contests
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Positive Connections
Here For You Spotlight
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Seeking Solutions
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Email Newsletters
News App
Weather App
Telemundo Programación
BestReviews
About BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For KSN / Nexstar
Search
Please enter a search term.
Grooming
I tested a popular beard trimmer to see how it stacks …
Top Grooming Headlines
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Kansas town mourning father-son duo after fatal crash
How a Kansas woman keeps getting out of jail
Garden City man shot to death, 2 arrested
Dr. Dre speaks on Eminem taking a knee during halftime …
Wichita students protest insensitive comment
Bill introduced to increase minimum wage in Kansas