What are the best Under Armour basketball shoes?

Basketball is a fast-paced, quick-response sport. Players need to be able to stop quickly, run fast, jump high and change directions in an instant. Having the right shoes helps with traction, speed and protecting a player’s ankles from sudden movements.

Under Armour is one of the leading brands of basketball shoes endorsed and worn by numerous NBA superstars. They have excellent support and plenty of cushioning, along with a wide array of colors and styles. The Under Armour Curry Flow 9 are the best Under Armour basketball shoes because of their innovative design to promote quick directional changes.

What to know before you buy Under Armour basketball shoes

What height of shoe do you need?

There are three standard shoe heights with different advantages to consider.

High-top shoes wrap around the ankle for extra support. These shoes often weigh more than other heights.

shoes wrap around the ankle for extra support. These shoes often weigh more than other heights. Mid-top shoes provide the best of both high and low tops. They come up to the ankle for some intermediate support but don’t wrap all the way around the ankle. They retain flexibility for easier movement than high tops.

shoes provide the best of both high and low tops. They come up to the ankle for some intermediate support but don’t wrap all the way around the ankle. They retain flexibility for easier movement than high tops. Low-top shoes are designed for quick response and flexibility. They are lightweight and comfortable, but they don’t offer much ankle support.

How much cushioning do you need?

The midsole is the part of the shoe where the cushioning is located. This cushioning is usually some type of foam. The most common are polyurethane and ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam. EVA foam is lighter, less dense, and used in many Under Armour basketball shoes. Some midsoles also include extra cushioning in the toe and heel for more support.

What kind of outsole do you need?

The outsole is where the shoe and court meet. It is usually made from rubber or a synthetic material. Look for patterns on your outsole that are hexagonal to increase overall traction. If you play a lot of basketball outside, look for a thicker outsole that will last longer against the hard outdoor courts.

What to look for in quality Under Armour basketball shoes

Design

Under Armour basketball shoes come in a wide array of colors and styles. Some styles offer more colors than others, and some have specific two or three color combinations.

Material

Basketball shoes are usually made from canvas, leather and synthetic leather. Canvas shoes are lighter and less expensive but not as sturdy. Leather uppers provide excellent support but are typically combined with synthetic material to make the shoe more lightweight and flexible.

Closure

There are four closure styles for basketball shoes.

Traditional laces remain popular since players can tie them as loosely or tightly as they want and control overall tension.

remain popular since players can tie them as loosely or tightly as they want and control overall tension. Straps are used on some shoes to provide extra ankle support by wrapping around your upper arch.

are used on some shoes to provide extra ankle support by wrapping around your upper arch. Velcro is used for easy access to putting on or removing the shoe. The player can adjust Velcro straps for the most comfortable tension level.

is used for easy access to putting on or removing the shoe. The player can adjust Velcro straps for the most comfortable tension level. Zipper closures offer little support and are meant for style. They are found on the side of the upper but are rarely used in competition.

How much you can expect to spend on Under Armour basketball shoes?

Most Under Armour basketball shoes cost between $60-$160. Multi-purpose shoes with simple designs are usually $60- $80. Competitive shoes with innovative styles, extra cushioning and ankle support cost between $80-$160, depending on the height and size of the shoe, material, and how new the design is.

Under Armour basketball shoes FAQ

How can you tell if you have the right size of basketball shoe?

A. Trying on basketball shoes can help you find the right one quickly. Put the new shoes on both feet. They should feel snug but not overly tight. Try walking, jogging and even jumping in them to see how your feet feel. If you order Under Armour basketball shoes online, check out the company’s footwear sizing guide.

Do Under Armour basketball shoes have a warranty?

A. Shoes purchased on Under Armour’s website have a 60-day return window. If the shoes were purchased from an in-store retailer or another internet seller, you would need to check their return policy guidelines.

What are the best Under Armour basketball shoes to buy?

Top Under Armour basketball shoes

Under Armour Curry Flow 9

What you need to know: These shoes are comfortable and have an outsole designed for quick stopping and starting.

What you’ll love: The trademarked upper with a molded collar is designed for comfort. The cushioning is light and bouncy. It has a built-in sockliner for energy return. The mesh tongue has a pull tab that makes the shoe easy to get into.

What you should consider: The traction of these shoes is best on wooden basketball courts but lessens on nontraditional court surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Under Armour basketball shoes for the money

Under Armour Lockdown 4 Basketball Shoes

What you need to know: This versatile shoe can be used both indoors and outdoors and is priced at the lower end of basketball shoes.

What you’ll love: The molded synthetic upper is built for quick response. The leather is perforated for breathability. The midsole and sockliner are lightweight. The rubber outsole has adaptive traction patterns.

What you should consider: There were some reports that the sizes for this shoe run a half size smaller.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Under Armour Focus Men’s Team Drive 4

What you need to know: This shoe provides excellent support and has a breathable textile upper that makes moving around easy.

What you’ll love: It has full-length construction with a molded ankle collar for extra support and a comfortable fit. There is an external heel counter that keeps the back of the foot secure. A toe wrap improves flexibility upfront.

What you should consider: The sizes run small and may require going to a half size larger than you usually wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

