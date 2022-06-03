Where to get bikes and gear during the ongoing shortage

So, the pandemic came, and you figured it was the perfect time to take up cycling. Unfortunately, so did everyone else. While it’s been nearly impossible to get a bike over the past two years, things are gradually easing up. If you squint, you can see a faint light at the end of a long, dark tunnel. That means, if you order a bike today, it might arrive by 2023.

However, shrewd buyers — the ones who know where to look — do not have to wait so long. Plus, there are creative solutions, such as electric bikes or adult tricycles, that are currently in stock. Also, if you already own a bike or were lucky enough to get one over the past couple of years, there is some gear that you need to have.

Why is there a bicycle shortage?

Like many industries, the bicycle industry was hit with the perfect storm two years ago. However, the wind and rain may have been a little more potent and lasted longer than the inclement weather for other manufacturers.

As lockdowns and social distancing became the norm in 2020, people started looking for new activities to do that kept them safe. Bicycling was ideal. You could go outside, get fresh air and sunlight and easily maintain a 6-foot safety bubble. The only problem was, everyone had the same idea. There was a spike in sales that quickly depleted inventory.

Since many of the factories that manufactured key components were now in lockdown in other countries, new models couldn’t be made. To make matters worse, the supply chain hit a logjam as cargo ships couldn’t dock and unload in California. And to top it off, shipping containers became scarce, so it was hard to even get products in the ocean.

All of these factors combined to create a bicycle shortage that has lasted for roughly two years.

When is the bicycle shortage expected to end?

The answer to the question, “When will the bicycle shortage end?” depends on who you ask. Some sellers are proclaiming it’s already over, while other shops, along with market analysts, are saying the current wait time for a bike is anywhere from six to 18 months. The trick, then, to getting your bike in a timely manner is knowing where to shop.

Bikes and gear you can get right now

Bikes

Schwinn Discover Hybrid Bike

This hybrid bike from Schwinn is designed for comfort. It offers a smooth ride, has 21 speeds and an ergonomic grip. The rear carrier lets you bring along a few essentials, while the fenders guard against splashes.

Sold by Amazon

Nishiki Men’s Pueblo 26-Inch Mountain Bike

If you are looking for a rugged, high-performance mountain bike, this is an excellent model to consider. It features a heat-treated steel frame and a 60 mm travel fork for maximum shock absorption and durability. The Shimano drivetrain will let you tackle steep inclines and long downhill slopes.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Huffy Panama Jack 26-Inch Gloss Blue Women’s Cruiser Bike

The classic Panama Jack styling of this cruiser bike will turn heads. It offers you a comfortable, natural riding position that reduces strain on your back, arms and hands. It features a front basket, a rear rack and a beverage holder. This bike is meant for casual riding and features a coaster brake.

Sold by Home Depot

Huffy 26-Inch Deluxe Men’s Cruiser Bike

This stylish cruiser bike is designed for casual riding. The front and rear fenders help keep you dry and splatter-free. It features raised handlebars so you can ride in an upright position. For storage, you have a front basket and a rear rack. A cup holder is also included for convenience.

Sold by Kohl’s

Schwinn Wayfarer Adult Bike

If you are looking for a stylish, versatile bike, this model from Schwinn may be the right choice for you. It has a seven-speed twist shifter, front and rear linear pull brakes and fenders to protect you from splashes. The rear carrier provides a convenient storage space.

Sold by Amazon

Ecotric 26-Inch Fat Tire Electric Bicycle

For riders looking for a little assistance, an electric bike is the answer. This model is designed for off-road riding and can reach speeds of up to 23.6 mph. When fully charged, the battery can deliver 18 to 33 miles of travel depending on the mode, the terrain and the load. It has a seven-speed drive system and comes with an 18-month warranty.

Sold by Amazon

Schwinn Meridian Adult Tricycle

Adults looking for a bike to travel short distances around the neighborhood or to do chores might be interested in an adult tricycle. These large single-speed bikes have a stable base to make travel safer. This model from Schwinn has linear-pull brakes, wide handlebars and a low step-through frame.

Sold by Amazon

Schwinn Loop Adult Folding Bike

Another option that is still easy to find is a folding bike. This model has a 20-inch wheel and fits riders ranging from 56 to 74 inches tall. It has seven speeds, front and rear linear brakes and a built-in rear cargo carrier.

Sold by Amazon

NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle

If you don’t mind doing your riding indoors, exercise bikes are still in stock and easy to get. This top offering from NordicTrack has all the bells and whistles from an inertia enhanced flywheel to silent magnetic resistance. Purchase includes a 30-day iFIT Family Membership.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Gear

POC Tectal Helmet

If you have a bike, you need a helmet. This lightweight model is for XC, trail and enduro riding. It features an easy-to-use fit system that can be quickly adjusted with a ratcheting dial. The large vents help keep the rider’s head cool, and it has a built-in sunglass storage space at the back of the helmet.

Sold by Backcountry

Giro Adult Revel Bike Helmet

This versatile bike helmet is suitable for commuting or off-road biking. It has 22 vents for comfort and offers full protection with a polycarbonate shell. The one-handed Acu Dial can be adjusted while riding, if needed, and the snap-fit visor reduces glare to offer better visibility.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Chain

When you get a bike, you want to make sure it is secure from theft — especially with bikes being so hard to get these days. This heavy-duty bike chain is made with hardened manganese steel and has a nylon cover for added protection. The steel crossbar and double deadbolt make this lock a worthy obstacle for would-be thieves.

Sold by Amazon

Schwinn Air Center Floor Bike Pump

After just a few trips to the gas station to fill up your tires, you’ll realize what a luxury it is to have an air pump on hand. This model from Schwinn pumps up to 120 pound per square inch. It has an ergonomic handle and a 26-inch rubber hose. The wide-stand base offers easier operation, while the dual-pump head fits both Schrader and Presta valves.

Sold by Amazon

Polar Bottle Sport Insulated Water Bottle

Hydration is essential. You need to bring a water bottle with you on all trips. This BPA-free insulated water bottle has triple-wall insulation that keeps your beverage cooler up to two times longer than other designs. It has a sports cap that pulls up for easy access, and each bottle comes with a lifetime warranty.

Sold by Amazon

