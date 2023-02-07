Which affordable compression socks are best?

For those with active lifestyles, having the proper equipment for exercising and runs can be important in ensuring health and safety. For runners in particular, compression socks are among the most important pieces of gear.

However, many of the best compression socks fall on the more expensive side, and finding the right pair that still fit a reasonable budget can be difficult. The best are the durable, comfortable Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks for Men and Women.

What to know before you buy compression socks

Type

There are two types of compression socks, each with its own benefits and use cases.

Anti-embolism compression socks are almost exclusively used in medical situations. Generally speaking, they promote healthy blood flow in post-op or immobile patients.

Graduated compression socks are the ones average consumers use to prevent spider veins or swelling in the legs.

Length

There are several lengths of compression socks, from those that fall well below the knee to those that go all the way up to the hips.

Knee-high to just below knee-high compression socks reduce swelling and work well for active users and regular users alike.

Thigh-high and waist-high compression socks work well to prevent noticeable veins and increase circulation above the knee, but might be too much for many users.

Compression levels

Compression levels vary greatly, with the ranges given in millimeters of mercury, from 8 mmHg all the way up to 40 mmHg.

8 to 15 mmHg works best for mild-level compression to help maintain already-healthy legs.

16 to 29 mmHg offers moderate to high levels of support for manageable varicose and spider veins.

offers moderate to high levels of support for manageable varicose and spider veins. 30 to 40 mmHg is reserved for serious medical needs for compression.

Material

Most compression socks are made of a mix of materials, including cotton, nylon, spandex and lycra. Depending on the blend, the socks have varying levels of flexibility, durability and comfort. Some compression socks have antimicrobial silver textiles and microfibers woven in to wick away moisture and keep the socks fresh.

What you can expect to spend on compression socks

The price range for compression socks can be as low as $10 to more than $100. The cost depends on the compression level and the quality of the socks.

What are the best affordable compression socks to buy?

Top affordable compression socks

Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks for Men and Women

What you need to know: These compression socks between 20 and 30 mmHg offer high-quality comfort, support and durability.

What you’ll love: Double-stitched seams offer additional durability while the nylon and spandex blend provides better breathability and comfort. These compression socks come in multiple styles and colors.

What you should consider: The top band can feel restrictive to some users and they do restrict some level of blood flow for wearers with thicker legs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top affordable compression socks for the money

SB SOX Compression Socks for Men & Women

What you need to know: These comfortable compression socks with 20 to 30 mmHg fit just below the knees.

What you’ll love: They come in 19 colors and designs. The socks are designed to handle higher levels of activity for active users.

What you should consider: Some users reported issues with the quality of the stitching over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MudGear Premium Compression Socks

What you need to know: These are some of the highest-quality compression socks for healthy legs.

What you’ll love: The 15 to 20 mmHg offers mild but sturdy support that increases circulation. The socks have padded heels and ventilated mesh for added comfort and breathability for active users.

What you should consider: At $35 per pair, these are some of the more expensive compression socks for casual users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

FuelMeFoot Copper Compression Socks

What you need to know: These fit just below the knee and offer moderate compression at 15 to 20 mmHg.

What you’ll love: The material includes copper fibers, which can help improve circulation more than a traditional compression sock. The socks also have reinforced heels to reduce the chance of injury.

What you should consider: Some users complained that the compression levels were below what was advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Blitzu Ankle Brace With Adjustable Compression Support

What you need to know: These ankle brace socks feature adjustable compression to reduce discomfort from sprains.

What you’ll love: The socks are made from high-quality breathable nylon and double-stitched seams for added support.

What you should consider: The textured design leaves imprints on the skin of users after wearing them for an extended period of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Vitalsox Italy VT1211 Patented Graduated Compression Socks Carbon Series

What you need to know: These are durable and well-designed compression socks with moisture control from infused silver drystat material.

What you’ll love: The varying levels of compression in the socks are designed for optimal circulation throughout the entire leg. The socks are designed with arch plantar support.

What you should consider: Some users reported the sock sizes ran small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Newzill Compression Socks

What you need to know: With bold designs, these are some of the more stylish compression socks.

What you’ll love: Their moisture management system keeps the socks dry and cool throughout use. The socks have padded heels and reinforced toes for added durability and increased comfort.

What you should consider: The socks work better for users with larger calves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

