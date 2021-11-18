In addition to a growing baby bump, a woman’s feet and heart will increase in size during her pregnancy due to ligaments and bones loosening and relaxing more when preparing for childbirth.

Which novelty gift for expecting mothers is best?

Whether you’re shopping for a mom-to-be, family member or friend, usually the best gifts are the ones that are functional, yet pampering at the same time. Regardless of whether someone is a first-time or third-time mom, nurturing a new life can be an around-the-clock endeavor that takes its own mental and physical tolls. Items like beauty products, maternity wear, tech gadgets and cozy postpartum clothes are all great things to look for that help alleviate any stresses a soon-to-be mom can experience.

Although many expecting moms may already have a nice gift registry set-up that details what kind of must-haves they need once the baby arrives, there is bound to be something you find that isn’t on their list, yet is perfect for them anyway. A thoughtful and fondly-chosen gift for mom will help show your love and support without fail. Read on below to find the best novelties that will make any mother’s pregnancy journey joyous and celebratory.

The best novelty gifts for expecting mothers

Best box gift

Bump Boxes Pregnancy Gift Box

Monthly gift boxes are available to purchase for each respective trimester and contain all the basics a soon-to-be mom needs as her pregnancy moves further along. Each set can also be tailored to a specific due date so that they all arrive just in time. The first set includes a BPA-free water bottle, belly stickers to show how large a baby is growing, an acupuncture and aromatherapy headband that helps combat nausea and a refreshing bath bomb that is a mixture of orange, white grapefruit and lemon. Other subsequent kits will contain a combination of belly butter for stretch marks that helps relieve itchiness, organic foot and body soaks, a face mask and a hair wrap, to name a few.

Best baby shower gift

GiftsyBox Personalized Baby Shower Gift Box

This box set is the cutest keepsake you can give to a new mom. Not only does the wooden box function as a gift box, but also as a souvenir box where mom can securely keep any mementos, such as newborn hospital bands and ultrasound photos, plus more. Other items can be posted as well through this listing and range from a customized infant beanie hat, handmade rainbow display toy made out of 100% cotton and wood, a matching rainbow muslin swaddle blanket that is cozy and breathable and last, but not least, a “Hello World” keepsake card where the baby’s information can be engraved, such as their name, height, weight and birthday.

Best postpartum gift

LavenderMeadowsCo Postpartum Care Package

You can choose between a deluxe and traditional set that contains everything a new mom would need to rest and recover after her hospital stay. Each product is handcrafted and organically sourced. A traditional set contains belly butter that helps relieve dry skin and itchiness caused by stretch marks, lavender bath salts that aid in muscle pain relief, soothing herbal spray and balm that protects and moisturizes the skin well. The deluxe set contains the same items but has a few extra goodies like diaper rash spray, milk bath powder, fragrance-free body cream and a baby burping cloth. Whichever personalized message you want to include will be printed on the inside of the lid, while the items will be carefully wrapped in ivory tissue paper.

Best sentimental gift

Letters To My Baby: Write Now. Read Later. Treasure Forever.

This is a perfect gift option for those who enjoy reading books, but also journaling. This hardcover contains 12 pages that have unique prompts printed on them so that an expecting mom can write down and fill in important shared memories and kernels of wisdom they would like to pass down. Each page corresponds with an individual letter that can be sealed and postmarked for future opening. It is also conveniently easy to carry around so that you never miss a thought or moment worth documenting. You’ll be able to treasure a piece of their history and yours forever for the years to come. However, the only con is that the pages are not easy to remove and don’t have tear lines for ripping.

Best unique gift

HoopsandDaisiesCo Custom Ultrasound Hand Embroidery

Surprise a mom-to-be with this super-unique item that can be hung up in their baby’s nursery. Each hoop is meticulously hand-embroidered onto a black cotton twill swatch before being mounted within a 6-inch bamboo hoop that is skillfully adorned with black felt on the back. For this customizable gift, you can choose to feature either the baby’s ultrasound image, name, date of birth, due date or even a floral pattern. If you decide on using an ultrasound image, ensure to include a high-quality image in the “notes to seller” section at checkout. All finished hoops will be packed in a standard letterbox-sized cardboard box with tissue paper and bubble wrap for additional protection. Turnaround time is usually 3-4 weeks for the product to be made and dispatched, although the artist does take expedited requests.

Best self-care gift

LaMarcotterie Self-Care Gift Box

This is considered to be more of a “zen kit” rather than a typical spa set, thanks to each handcrafted product creating more than just a relaxing atmosphere. One box contains a body and face bar that can be customized with a number of essential oils and botanical extracts, a pink lemonade lip and face scrub, refreshing bathroom spray and an energizing fizzy bath bomb. The brand’s entire line is based on French minimalistic skincare products that are lovingly handmade with all-natural and clean ingredients from scratch.

Best pain-relief gift

Pink Stork Pregnancy Flakes

A clean and organic bath salt option for moms who enjoy soaking in a hot bath for a relaxing morning or evening. The natural dead sea salt contains magnesium, which helps aid in relief from other pregnancy or postpartum discomforts such as nausea and full-body aches. Stress, blood circulation, headaches and sleep quality will also improve after using the product. The formula also doesn’t contain synthetic scents or harsh chemical additions. Several moms report that the product works better in comparison to other similar products on the market and is genuinely effective in giving relief.

Best skin care gift

MapleSpringsSoapCo Expecting Mom Gift

Each item was carefully chosen for mom and baby and is meant to be used during pregnancy and afterward. The gift basket includes a wide selection of items that range from a massage soap bar, hydrating lotion, chafing powder and balm. All products contain a combination of chamomile, shea butter, olive oil, beeswax, soybean oil, cocoa butter, sea salt and other naturally sourced extracts. Each spa item can be placed in a beautiful black box within premium tissue and crinkle-cut paper. If you are concerned about skin sensitivity issues, then make sure that a patch test is performed on a small part of the skin, so that you can ensure no irritation will occur from product usage.

Best bracelet gift

FrostedWillow Mama Bear Bracelet with Initial Charm

A wonderful gift to give that special mama bear you’re close to. You can personalize a bracelet by selecting how many cubs you want to be featured, which birthstones should be used and each child’s corresponding initial. Stainless steel, gold-plated stainless steel and a14-karat gold-filled bangle are all metal finishes you can choose from based on your own unique preferences. The sizing notes you see during checkout should be read closely so that you can determine exactly the right measurements needed for a custom fit. Despite sizing possibly being a bit off, each bangle can easily be removed, since they don’t feature a clasp and can be adjusted at a later date by the artist if necessary.

Best necklace gift

GracedJewelry Actual Baby Footprint Necklace

This 100% handmade necklace will be a great addition to any mom’s jewelry collection. After selecting the preferred chain color and material you want to be used, you will choose which length suits your loved one best. It features one birthstone charm and a personalized engraving of a baby’s handprints and feet. However, if a photo or scan is unavailable of the baby’s prints, a default outline will be used and will include the baby’s name and birthday etched on the bottom instead. The material the artist uses is either 925 Sterling Silver, 14-karat gold-filled, 14-karat rose-gold-Filled or 14-karat solid gold, depending on your preference. Contact with body oils, perfumes and sulfate shampoos can cause the quality of the necklace to degrade over time.

