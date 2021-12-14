These great Amazon devices and home electronics are still on sale

Amazon smart speakers can perform a number of tasks to protect you, like listening for constantly running water or even the sound of breaking glass from an intruder attempting to enter your home.

Even though the holidays are just over a week away, you still have a chance to get your hands on a wide range of useful gifts for the season. In fact, a good number of current deals promise to arrive from Amazon before Christmas.

We’ve found a great selection of electronics and home appliances that anyone on your shopping list will enjoy. And at these prices, you’ll be able to finish up your holiday shopping in no time.

Top home and personal electronics deals

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker: $30 discount

This slim and lightweight personal fitness tracker tracks nearly everything, from workout performance to sleep score, so you can get the most out of your day. It displays calls, texts and other notifications on your wrist for extra convenience, and the battery lasts for 10 days between charges.

Skullcandy Indy Fuel Wireless Earbuds: $31 discount

Each of these wireless earbuds comes equipped with its own controls, so you can use either one as a single earbud in case you need to keep your attention on your surroundings. And this significant discount makes them a great gift for any iPhone user.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $35 discount

This 8-inch smart display is the perfect size for managing your smart home and music streaming. It also makes for a great assistant in the kitchen, thanks to voice-activated access to recipes and tutorials. The 13-megapixel camera and ample screen size are ideal for casual video calls, too.

TCL Alto R1 Roku Soundbar: $89 discount

If you’re the proud owner of any of TCL’s high-quality Roku TVs, this soundbar is a great addition. Its straightforward design and hefty discount make it an extra appealing gift. And since it’s engineered to work with the TCL lineup, setup and adjustment are incredibly easy.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen: $20 discount

This small smart speaker is Amazon’s latest release, and it’s anything but basic. It sports a redesigned speaker with more volume options and a wide audio spectrum. If you want a good speaker to play music from popular streaming apps, this is a great choice.

iVanky USB 4 Thunderbolt 3 Cable: $8 discount

If you need a two-ended USB-C cable suitable for carrying up to 100 watts, look no further. This Thunderbolt cable is compatible with the latest USB 4 connectivity and utilizes the Power Delivery protocol to power any laptop with ease and speed.

Essri MFi Certified Lightning Cable: $6 discount

A lot of iPhone users find that Apple charging cables don’t hold up well over time. But this officially recognized third-party option is about as durable as they get. It features a braided-nylon jacket and a heavily reinforced plug collar to make it resilient against wear and tear from regular use.

Amazon Echo Frames 2nd Gen: $95 discount

Ensure you never miss an interesting moment with these smart glasses, which use wireless connectivity via your smartphone to communicate with the Amazon Alexa App. They deliver decent open-air audio and offer voice assistant technology to help with life on the move.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $40 discount

The Echo 5, now in its 2nd generation, is relatively small. While the 5-inch screen isn’t ideal for full-time media consumption, the compact size makes it perfect for storing on a shelf or countertop. Use it as a bedside alarm clock or digital picture frame for your living room so you can access your other smart home devices with ease.

Colzer Standalone Air Purifier: $127 discount

Even minor air pollution can be bad for our health. Ensure you and your loved ones are safe by placing this freestanding air purifier in the busiest room of the house to improve air quality immediately. It uses a HEPA filter and high airflow for optimal performance. The remarkable discount and undeniable practicality make this a great gift for any household.

Pioneer 4K Fire TV: $190 discount

There are very few 50-inch 4K TVs on the market at this price, and even less offer the same reliability as the Fire TV line. Panasonic developed this impressive TV alongside Amazon, which resulted in a smart TV that supports high-end Dolby Vision protocol at an impressive price. If you want to save even more money, consider the 43-inch Fire TV.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $45 discount

The Fire TV Cube is a versatile piece of equipment, combining Amazon’s smart speaker technology with Ultra HD streaming and multi-device audio control. It supports premium standards like HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The far-field microphones allow you to hear your Alexa voice commands, even in larger rooms.

Cooau Dual Dash Cam: $76 discount

Every driver could use a dashcam in their vehicle, and this one provides both front and rear-facing cameras so you never miss what’s going on around you. It’s an especially good choice for rideshare drivers, and at this discount, it’s an affordable gift anyone can appreciate.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $20 discount

This compact, affordable streaming stick delivers fantastic performance and WiFi 6 connectivity, which optimizes streaming bandwidth and latency. The upgraded processor inside it even lets you play a variety of fun Fire TV games.

W-King 80W Bluetooth Party Speaker: $60 discount

This speaker is perfect for the music lover on your list, featuring a ported cabinet for a clear, robust bass response. It also has a large battery to allow for 24 hours of entertainment time. All told, it’s a remarkably loud party speaker that’s made even better by its reliable Bluetooth capabilities.

