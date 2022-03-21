Which kitchen conversion chart is best?

If you’ve ever had to stop in the middle of a recipe to look up how many ounces are in a cup, you’re not alone. Because not every recipe is written with standardized measurements, a conversion chart can be a handy tool in the kitchen. Not only does it let you cook cuisines from around the globe, it also helps you easily halve, double or triple recipes.

The Tiggers Craft Cooking Conversion Chart Decal offers every conversion you’ll need in weight, temperature and volume. Better still, it comes with two decals — one for you, and one for a friend.

What to know before you buy a kitchen conversion chart

Style

Just as kitchen tools such as measuring cups come in a variety of styles to match your kitchen decor and preferred materials (plastic, metal, etc.), so do kitchen conversion charts. Whether you prefer a utilitarian no-frills list or a more ornate or stylized chart, there is something for everyone.

Format

You have many options when it comes to the format of your chart.

It can be:

Framed and hung like a piece of art

Magnetized as a chart on the refrigerator

Formatted in a booklet

Burned into a wood cutting board

Etched or painted on a glass cutting board

Printed on a tea towel

Printed on a bookmark

Customized on a mug

Some of these are meant to be mostly decorative. For example, if you buy a tea towel and then use it for wiping up and have to wash it, the printing might fade over time.

Conversions

Which conversions do you need the most? Kitchen conversion charts can feature weight conversions (for instance, ounces to grams), volume (gallons to pints) or temperature (Fahrenheit to Celsius). Some also feature measurements such as a pinch or a dash, plus how many teaspoons in a tablespoon.

What to look for in a quality kitchen conversion chart

Easy to use

The chart you select should be easy to use. It should be organized in a way that makes sense and is simple to read — you should not have to spend 10 minutes trying to decipher a conversion.

Clear printing or engraving

Regardless of the type of chart, the printing, etching or engraving should be clear and easy to read. If it’s printed, look for colorfast ink that won’t fade or peel over time.

Includes all conversions

Beginners in the kitchen may want to start with simple measurement conversions, but it’s always good to plan ahead. Look for comprehensive kitchen conversion charts that cover all possibilities for now and into your future kitchen creations.

How much you can expect to spend on a kitchen conversion chart

Expect to spend $10-$20 on a conversion chart.

Kitchen conversion chart FAQ

Why do you need a conversion chart?

A. Conversion charts come in handy when you’re making a recipe that uses a different measuring system than you are used to. For example, recipes in the U.S. use Fahrenheit for baking temperatures, but other countries use Celsius or “fan” measurements. A conversion chart can get you baking at the right temperature, regardless of where you live.

Can’t you just use a phone for finding conversions?

A. Your phone or other device is great for finding conversions if you have planned ahead and know that you’ll need to convert.

But if you are up to your elbows in flour and trying to figure out how many milliliters of liquid you need to add to properly hydrate your dough, the last thing you want to do is stop, completely wash and dry your hands and then search on your device. A kitchen conversion chart means you can see the swap at a glance, without stopping your work or gunking up your device with flour-covered hands.

Do exact measurements really matter?

A. Professional chefs might be able to whip up a dozen gourmet meals without touching a measuring cup, but those creating culinary masterpieces at home might need a little more precision as they learn.

And when it comes to baking, exact measurements are crucial. The chemistry of baking requires that each dry good and wet addition pay attention to ratios. Bakers at all skill levels need to make sure their conversions are correct to ensure consistent results.

What are the best kitchen conversion charts to buy?

Top kitchen conversion chart

Tiggers Craft Cooking Conversion Chart Decal

What you need to know: This set of two decals means you can keep one and share one with a friend.

What you’ll love: This features conversions from measurements (ounces, cups, milliliters and tablespoons), temperatures (Fahrenheit to Celsius) and weight (ounces to grams). The square sticker is handmade and measures 5 inches by 5 inches. It’s made of fabric vinyl and removes easily.

What you should consider: Once it’s stuck in a spot, you’ll need to go there to read it.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top kitchen conversion chart for the money

Mountainside Bakery Kitchen Conversion Chart Magnets

What you need to know: This magnet is best for bakers who like to double recipes.

What you’ll love: It features the standard conversions but also indicates the measurement of a pinch and a dash. The magnet breaks down the measurements in a gallon, quart, pint and cup down to the milliliter, and shows conversions from Fahrenheit to Celsius.

What you should consider: You need a magnetic surface, and some of the measurements are hard to read.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

The Journal Spot Shop Kitchen Conversion Chart Bookmark

What you need to know: Keep your conversions handy right where you need them — in your favorite cookbook.

What you’ll love: It’s lightweight white aluminum with a slot at the top to slip over pages of a book. The edges are rounded for safety and ease of use. The most frequently used conversions are featured.

What you should consider: This is very basic and does not include weight or temperature conversions.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

