Which black apron is best?

Are you someone stains seem to find? Cooking and eating are ripe opportunities for splatters and food to get on your clothing. Not only is an apron a must to protect your clothes while you cook, but a black one will hide stains most effectively.

Whether cooking at home or professionally, finding the right black apron requires some consideration. For instance, if you want one with functional pockets, Arawak Brave Professional Cooking Apron is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a black apron

Material

Aprons come in various materials. Heavy cotton, linen, canvas and denim aprons use natural fibers and many are machine washable. You can also find aprons made of cotton-polyester blends or constructed entirely of synthetic fabrics, such as polyester, vinyl or neoprene. Vinyl aprons are waterproof and neoprene is resistant to punctures. Shop aprons, designed for woodworkers, welders and mechanics, are often made of leather.

Styles

There are many different styles of aprons.

Server aprons cover the lower half of the body only and tie around the waist. They typically extend down to the mid-thigh. For a longer apron, opt for a bistro-style. Both apron types offer limited protection but provide a place to wipe your hands as you serve.

aprons cover the lower half of the body only and tie around the waist. They typically extend down to the mid-thigh. For a longer apron, opt for a bistro-style. Both apron types offer limited protection but provide a place to wipe your hands as you serve. Bib or chef’s aprons are what most people think of when they think of aprons. This style loops around the neck and ties at the waist. Their full-length coverage protects the chef from splashes while cooking.

aprons are what most people think of when they think of aprons. This style loops around the neck and ties at the waist. Their full-length coverage protects the chef from splashes while cooking. Cobbler aprons offer both front and backside protection, though shorter than bib styles, and typically feature front pockets. They are also used by artists or in the medical industry, not just in kitchens.

aprons offer both front and backside protection, though shorter than bib styles, and typically feature front pockets. They are also used by artists or in the medical industry, not just in kitchens. Dishwasher aprons are water-resistant and designed to keep you dry while washing dishes. This style is knee-length.

aprons are water-resistant and designed to keep you dry while washing dishes. This style is knee-length. Disposable aprons are designed to be thrown away after a single use. They are ideal for volunteer situations or where cross-contamination of ingredients is a concern. You’ll be hard-pressed, however, to find them in black.

Size

Black aprons typically come in one, unisex size. However, the one-size option in one brand may differ from the single size offered in another brand. If multiple sizes are offered, consult with the sizing chart for the best fit. The straps of aprons also allow for you to tie it tighter if you’re smaller or looser if you’re bigger. Be sure the straps are long enough to accommodate your waist. Some straps, both neck and waist, are adjustable so you can customize the fit.

What to look for in a quality black apron

Water-resistant

Fabric aprons sometimes feature a water-resistant finish, such as wax, which may affect how you clean it. A waxed canvas apron, for instance, cannot be thrown in the washing machine but must be sponge cleaned. At a certain point, they may need to be refinished with fabric wax.

Protection

For a heavy-duty apron, select a leather, rubber or vinyl one. These offer the most protection from hot splashes or sharp objects. Canvas, cotton blends, polyester and denim aprons may be cooler to wear in a steamy kitchen or when operating a grill but don’t offer the same protection from hot liquids.

Stain-resistance

While black aprons will hide stains, the color alone doesn’t prevent substances from seeping into the fabric and leaving a permanent mark. Selecting an apron with a stain-resistant coating such as Teflon protects against oil and other tough stains. Typically you can’t toss aprons with this special coating in the dryer.

Machine-washable

For many cooks, a machine washable apron is a non-negotiable requirement. Aprons frequently collect stains and the ability to throw yours in the laundry is the most convenient way to keep it fresh. Look for a machine-washable black apron that you can toss in with a dark load. Check to see if you should tumble dry it because not all machine-washable aprons can go in the dryer and may shrink if they do. Most machine-washable black aprons need to be washed in cold water to prevent bleeding or shrinkage.

Pockets

Pockets come in handy in surprising ways when cooking. An apron with substantial pockets can stash a utensil while you wash your hands, carry spices out to the barbecue or hold your smartphone so you can rock out while you cook. If you’re listening to music on headphones, select aprons feature a headphone loop that keeps your wires safely tucked out of the way from snagging on pot handles and the like.

How much you can expect to spend on a black apron

A black apron costs between $5-$50. Leather and designer aprons can cost up to $100.

Black apron FAQ

What is a cross-back apron?

A. Cross-back aprons refer to a style that features straps that cross in the back in an X. This style requires that you slip your arms through the arm openings after putting the apron on over your head. It can take a little practice but stays secure once on. The advantage of this type of apron is that it doesn’t feature neck straps that can pull on the neck and cause pain.

Should I tie my apron in the front or in the back?

A. You can tie the waist straps of your apron in the back or in the front. It’s up to you. Most aprons have straps that are long enough to cross behind you and then wrap around the front where you can tie them.

What’s the best black apron to buy?

Top black apron

Arawak Brave Professional Cooking Apron

What you need to know: This durable cotton apron is highly functional and features many desirable design elements.

What you’ll love: It features multiple double-stitched pockets, including one to hold your smartphone. The cross-back straps eliminate neck pain. The 10-ounce cotton material is both thick and breathable as well as machine washable. It features a headphone loop.

What you should consider: It’s pricey, but reviewers are pleased with the high quality of this apron.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black apron for the money

Utopia Kitchen Unisex Adjustable Bib Apron With Two Pockets

What you need to know: This two-for-one deal is quite the steal if you cook in pairs.

What you’ll love: The two-pack costs under $10 and it is a unisex design. The black polyester fabric resists wrinkles and can be tumble-dried. The dense fabric is good quality, durable and doesn’t show spots.

What you should consider: The neck strap is uncomfortably short for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hudson Durable Goods Professional-Grade Chef Apron

What you need to know: This solid black apron features a cross-back and a belt strap that clips around the waist.

What you’ll love: Without a neck strap that can cause pain, users who hate aprons are fast converts to this style. It features a towel loop and four pockets, including a kangaroo pocket for your hands. The stitching is top notch. It’s highly adjustable for all body types and sizes.

What you should consider: It is quite pricey but lasts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

