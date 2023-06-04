BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Invite all the neighbors for epic movie nights, under the stars or indoors

The weather is warming up beautifully around the country, and many look at their backyards as the perfect venue for a relaxing barbecue. But the one thing that is better than having friends and family over for a hearty meal is sharing some epic entertainment. With a projector to display TV content, you can easily relive some of the best family memories, stream the latest blockbusters or even watch your favorite sports team progress through the season. But the best part is that it doesn’t have to be indoors, as there are also excellent projectors perfectly suited for wide-open spaces.

What to look for in a TV projector

There are many indoor and outdoor projectors to choose from, but not every gadget will be suitable for your needs or environment. There are a few factors to consider before buying and setting up a projector, and one of the most important is connectivity.

What device, method or service will you use for content? If you want to stream movies, an excellent option is to get a projector that has a Bluetooth connection for pairing to devices or one that runs on the Android operating system. Other connection methods, such as High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI), could limit your content selection.

Another factor to consider is twofold: maximum resolution and throwing distance. You’d obviously want the best visuals possible, so a 4K projector would be ideal. However, 4K projectors are more expensive, whereas a 1080p projector is more affordable and will get the job done just as well.

The throwing distance is how far the projector needs to be from the screen of the surface to produce an image of a certain size. Generally, the further back a projector is, the bigger the image. But that quickly becomes a problem when space is limited. For those situations, it’s much better to look for a projector that has a short throwing distance, often producing a 100-foot image by only being 3 or 4 feet away.

Best TV projectors for summer movie nights

Samsung The Freestyle Smart Portable Projector

This projector is portable but doesn’t have a built-in battery and requires an additional battery pack to function. However, the stunning 1080p visuals with HDR10 and Contrast Enhancer make up for any shortcomings. It has a built-in speaker that projects sound in 360 degrees, ensuring everybody can hear the action. The projector rests on a cradle that rotates almost 180 degrees, giving you flexibility as to where you want to display the 100-inch image.

Anker Nebula Capsule

Not much bigger than a soda can, this is the perfect projector for use outdoors or when a steady power supply is limited. It has a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for about four hours and can also be recharged through a power bank. It projects a 100-inch image at a maximum resolution of 854 pixels by 480 pixels and has a built-in speaker that produces sound in 360 degrees. It operates on Android, which lets you download streaming apps to access your favorite content.

LG CineBeam UHD 4K Projector

This 4K projector lets you watch all your favorite films at the highest resolution possible. With a sleek design that measures 8.3 inches by 12.4 inches, it projects an image of up to 140 inches at 1,500 lumens brightness. It supports input connections, such as HDMI, Bluetooth and USB, and comes with LG’s Magic Remote. In addition, it uses AI ThinQ, which lets you use the built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice navigation.

AuKing 1080p Projector

An updated version of AuKing’s previous projector, this model comes with a remote controller, has 9500 lumens brightness and a maximum resolution of 1080p. From as close as 3.2 feet from a surface, it projects a 30-inch display but can project up to 200 inches from 16 feet away. It has two built-in speakers and multiple connectivity options.

Elephas Mini Projector for iPhone

If you need a small projector for watching content outdoors, this portable gadget is an excellent choice. Fitting in your palm, it has a maximum resolution of 1080p, comes with a carry bag and tripod, and is compatible with Android and iPhones. It can project an image of 200 inches and has multiple connectivity options.

BenQ HT3550 4K Home Theater Projector

For high-quality visuals, this projector has a maximum resolution of 4K and features a 10-element lens array for crisp, sharp images and accurate colors. It also has a relatively short throwing distance, as 8.2 feet from a surface creates a 100-inch projection.

Epson Home Cinema 2200 3LCD 1080p Projector

This projector runs on the Android operating system, letting you download streaming apps and search with the built-in Google Assistant. It has a maximum resolution of 1080p, one HDMI port and a 3.5-millimeter audio jack to connect external speakers. However, it also has a built-in 10-watt speaker. The lens is much brighter than most projectors at 2,700 lumens, making it the best option for viewing content in areas with residual light or in the daytime.

Worth checking out

