My Hero Academia combines the best of both worlds for people who love superhero comics and anime. This popular series has become one of the most well-loved anime in the United States. For fans who want an affordable My Hero Academia collectible, Funko Pops make an excellent choice. The Kirishima Collectible Funko, for example, is a popular option that costs less than $20.

What to know before you buy a My Hero Academia Funko Pop

What is My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia takes place in a world where many people have superpowers, known as “quirks.” Despite not having superpowers, Izuku Midoriya, the show’s main character, is determined to become a superhero. After a chance encounter with Japan’s most-beloved superhero, All Might, Izuku finally gains superpowers.

After gaining superpowers, Izuku enrolls in a prestigious academy for superheroes where he meets other gifted teens like Shoto, Katsuki and Ochaco.

My Hero Academia characters

Izuki “Deku” Midoriya – Izuki is the main protagonist in My Hero Academia. After All Might gifts Izuki with a transferable quirk, Izuki can perform incredible feats of strength, speed and stamina.

– Izuki is the main protagonist in My Hero Academia. After All Might gifts Izuki with a transferable quirk, Izuki can perform incredible feats of strength, speed and stamina. Shoto Todoroki – Shoto is a student capable of producing ice from the right side of his body and fire from the left side. He refused to use his fire powers for years, as they reminded him of his father.

Shoto is a student capable of producing ice from the right side of his body and fire from the left side. He refused to use his fire powers for years, as they reminded him of his father. Eijiro “Red Riot” Kirishima – Eijiro has the ability to harden his body. He often puts others before himself and takes inspiration from a retro hero called Crimson Riot.

Eijiro has the ability to harden his body. He often puts others before himself and takes inspiration from a retro hero called Crimson Riot. Katsuki “Dynamight” Bakugo – Katsuki is an egotistical student with the power to produce explosions from his hands.

What are Funko Pops?

Funko Pops are small, adorable versions of characters from countless television shows, movies, video games and more. Many people consider Funko Pops an investment, as their price can skyrocket after a set is retired. Since Funko Pops can be valuable, most people choose to leave them in their box.

Other Funko Pop sets

Funko Pop releases hundreds of new collectibles every year. Some of their most popular licensed figures are from Marvel movies, Disney princesses and video games. Funko also has a series of advent calendars, board games and keychains.

What to look for in a quality My Hero Academia Funko Pop

Details

Although Funko Pop figures have simplistic faces, many have unique details that bring the character to life. In some cases, this may be a simple expression illustrated by the character’s eyebrows. In other cases, especially with anime Funko Pops, the character’s powers might be on full display. Some Funko Pops have additional unique details, such as pieces that glow in the dark.

Original packaging

If you want to keep your Funko Pop in top-notch condition, it’s essential to buy a Pop that comes in its original packaging. Funko Pop packaging also has a serial number on the bottom of each box that allows you to check the authenticity of your collectible.

Paint job

A quality Funko Pop should feature a quality paint job. Occasionally, people receive Funko Pops with visible paint lines or paint that bleeds from one collectible element to another. The highest-quality Funko Pops have clean paint jobs that bring out the best of the character they’re meant to represent.

A popular character

When buying a My Hero Academia Funko Pop, you may consider getting a figure that depicts a popular character. If you’re purchasing a Funko Pop for your child, it’s good to ask them which characters are their favorite before making a purchase. If you’re unsure which characters your child likes, you can’t go wrong with a figure that depicts the show’s main character, Izuki “Deku” Midoriya.

How much you can expect to spend on a My Hero Academia Funko Pop

Most My Hero Academia Funko Pops range between $15-$20.

My Hero Academia Funko Pop FAQ

How big are Funko Pops?

A. Most Funko Pop figures stand around four inches tall, although the box is slightly taller.

How can you keep your Funko Pop boxes in good condition?

A. Many people store their Funko Pops on custom shelves. If you want to do everything you can to ensure your Funko Pop’s safety, you can buy a sleeve that slides over the box.

What’s the best My Hero Academia Funko Pop to buy?

Top My Hero Academia Funko Pop

Kirishima Collectible Funko Pop

What you need to know: This detailed Funko Pop stands roughly four inches tall and comes in a stylized box.

What you’ll love: Most buyers received this Funko Pop safely wrapped in bubble wrap. Kirishima’s pose and eyebrows really bring the character to life.

What you should consider: Some buyers felt the paint job wasn’t perfect, although this is likely because of the added details.

Top My Hero Academia Funko Pop for the money

Funko POP! My Hero Academia Deku

What you need to know: Fans of the show are sure to love this Funko Pop depicting the show’s main protagonist.

What you’ll love: This Funko Pop features Deku using his powerful quirk: the scar on Deku’s face and the lighting surrounding him glow in the dark. This My Hero Academia Funko Pop is highly detailed.

What you should consider: A few buyers received damaged boxes when ordering this Funko Pop.

Worth checking out

My Hero Academia Endeavor Vinyl Funko Pop

What you need to know: This Endeavor Funko Pop features a stylized box and unique flame accents.

What you’ll love: The character’s flames are slightly translucent, and this figure easily stands up thanks to its stand made of flames. This highly-detailed figure features an excellent paint job.

What you should consider: Some buyers received boxes with flaws.

