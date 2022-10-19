Which Halloween costumes for couples are best?

If you want to be the cutest duo at the party, you must think carefully about your couple Halloween costumes. From funny or cute to spooky or downright scary, you have seemingly endless costume choices, which is liberating but can be overwhelming.

Whether you want to be the salt to your partner’s pepper or a couple of zombies out for brains, you’ll need to find your costumes first. The Fred and Wilma Flintstone Costume is a simple yet effective couple’s costume.

What to know before you buy a couples Halloween costume

Couples Halloween costume inspiration

With so many possible Halloween costumes for couples, it can be tough to know where to start. These ideas might offer you some inspiration.

Complementary costumes: Many Halloween costumes for two people feature two distinct outfits that complement each other. For instance, you might be a toothbrush and a tube of toothpaste, a hotdog and fries, or a witch and their familiar. These can be cheesy at times, but they can also be funny.

You can also choose to wear costumes that match exactly or are similar to each other. If you want a classic spooky or scary Halloween look, you could dress as a couple of zombies or vampires. Alternatively, opt for something cuter, such as Minions or two peas in a pod. Pop-culture costumes: You can turn to TV, movies, books and video games to dress up as iconic pairings, such as Mario and Princess Peach or Gomez and Morticia Addams.

Complete costumes vs. DIY

You can choose to buy complete costumes ready to wear or buy components and put together the costumes yourself. Generally speaking, buying complete costumes is easier, but you have more options if you go DIY. You might not be able to find commercial Margot and Richie Tenenbaum costumes, but you could source all the items needed to put them together with no sewing skills required.

What to look for in a quality couples Halloween costume

Material

Polyester is a popular choice for Halloween costumes because it’s affordable and wrinkle-resistant. However, it doesn’t always hang nicely and can look cheap, so think about what level of finish you want from your costume. Depending on the garment, cotton on cotton-poly blends usually looks better.

Aesthetic

Think about the Halloween aesthetic you want. Do you want your costumes to scare all your friends or make them say “aww”? You’ll find cute, funny, spooky and scary costumes, so there’s something to suit your most desired aesthetics.

Machine-washable

Some costumes are machine-washable, so you can easily clean them and put them away for another year, while others can only be hand-washed or spot-cleaned.

How much you can expect to spend on couples Halloween costumes

You can find basic and mid-range couple costumes for around $20-$50. However, if you want something high-end, you could pay as much as $100-$200.

Couples Halloween costume FAQ

What are good couples Halloween costumes?

A. What is and isn’t a good couple Halloween costume is up to the wearer. You’ll find ideas in the “couples Halloween costume inspiration” section to give you a jumping-off point, but it’s really down to you and your interests.

If you have a book or TV show that you and your partner are both huge fans of, a couple of characters from that would make a good costume. If you’re always cracking jokes together, then a funny costume might be more up your street. Or, if you both love the spookiness of Halloween, choose scary costumes that complement each other.

What can adults do on Halloween?

A. Now that you’re a grown-up and the trick-or-treating days are over, you might be wondering what there is to do on Halloween. Luckily, you can find plenty of ways to entertain yourself.

If you don’t manage to score an invite to a Halloween party, look for events happening where you live. You may find concerts, club nights, horror movie marathons and many other spookily-fun activities. There are also Halloween activities in many towns, such as haunted houses and hayrides.

What’s the best couples Halloween costume to buy?

Top couples Halloween costume

Fred and Wilma Couples Costume

What you need to know: You can go to the party as this iconic couple, Fred and Wilma Flintstone, and have a yabba-dabba-doo time.

What you’ll love: They’re easy to wear and come in one size to fit most people.

What you should consider: Some said they run on the small side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top couples Halloween costumes for the money

Spooktacular Creations Peanut Butter and Jelly Costume

What you need to know: If you and your partner like PBJs almost as much as you like each other, this cute costume is a great choice.

What you’ll love: It comes with two bread-shaped tunics. One has a peanut butter spread and the other has jelly. Plus, it includes adorable PB and jelly jar plushies. The tunics are lined with foam to help them keep their shape.

What you should consider: They can only be hand-washed or spot-cleaned.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Costume Agent Rockford Peaches Baseball Dress Halloween Costume

What you need to know: While this isn’t a couple’s costume, you can easily buy a couple of these costumes and each dress up as your favorite Peach.

What you’ll love: This costume works for dressing up as characters from either the original “A League of Their Own” movie or the recent TV show remake. It’s officially licensed by the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. There’s an option to get the costumes personalized with a name and number.

What you should consider: There’s no stretch to the dress, and some say it runs small, so it may be worth sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

