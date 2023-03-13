Spring break is right around the corner, which means it’s a good idea to stock up on essentials now to ensure you and your family enjoy it as much as possible. Whether you’re looking for personal care products to beat the heat, ways to capture precious moments or electronics to keep you and the kids entertained, the BestReviews team has compiled a list of spring break family essentials to consider before traveling to your vacation destination.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for the best spring break family essentials.

Shop this segment

JBL JR 300BT Kids On-Ear Wireless Headphones

These colorful headphones have a lightweight build and use Safe Sound technology to keep the volume below 85 decibels. They offer JBL’s signature sound quality, a long-lasting battery life and easy control buttons. Bluetooth connection is stable up to 15 meters away, and a 10-minute charge provides one hour of battery life.

Sold by Amazon

Nintendo Switch Blue/Red Joy-Cons

This portable Nintendo Switch console will keep your kids entertained on your upcoming spring break trip. Kids can play the latest games from popular Nintendo franchises, such as Mario, The Legend of Zelda and Pokemon. It has a 6.2-inch touch-screen display and two Joy-Con controllers for multiplayer action.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirTag

Traveling means you’ll have to keep tabs on your belongings. An AirTag is about the size of a quarter and can be detected if it’s near an Apple device on the Find My iPhone network. It’s excellent for those who want to avoid losing their wallet, keys and other electronics.

Sold by Amazon

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The camera on your phone is fine for taking photos on casual outings, but this drone will capture footage of your adventures in 4K. It offers 34 minutes of flight time, and the foldable design makes it excellent for traveling. The advanced camera system and True Vertical Shooting feature work together to take spectacular portrait photos.

Sold by Amazon

Supergoop! Play Everyday Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

This fast-absorbing sunscreen lotion is a must if you’re going somewhere where the sun is intense. It offers SPF 50 and has moisturizing properties that help prevent skin dehydration. It contains sunflower and rosemary leaf extract for additional protection from the elements and a skin-soothing effect.

Sold by Sephora

National Wildlife Federation Field Guide to Insects and Spiders & Related Species of North America

This wildlife guide by Arthur V. Evans can be used for identifying over 940 species of insects, and it is suitable for amateur and expert field explorers. It includes over 2,000 close-up photos of insects and spiders, and the waterproof cover makes it perfect for taking it with you everywhere you go.

Sold by Amazon

National Geographic Pocket Guide to Reptiles and Amphibians of North America

This field guide is fantastic for beginners looking to discover different species of reptiles and amphibians. It offers accurate descriptions and several photos that are helpful in identifying various species. Plus, it’s colorful and easy to read, making it suitable for kids of all ages interested in North American wildlife.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.