BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After an overwhelmingly positive feedback on the pilot program earlier this year, Walmart will be rolling out nationwide sensory-friendly shopping hours every day from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time., the company announced on Tuesday.

Walmart is bringing back sensory-friendly hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., not only on Saturdays but every day at all Walmart U.S. and Puerto Rico stores, beginning Nov. 10, with no planned end date.

Several associates expressed the desire to continue this program all year. We have associates with austism, ADHD, etc. in the store and one associate made the comment that this is the first time the compnay did something just for him. I know we could all use some calm during the stressful holiday season, so I hope this program can continue. Tyler Morgan, Walmart store manager, Store 3475

As per the release, Walmart’s sensory-friendly shopping hours aim to make shopping in stores more inclusive for those with sensory disabilities by creating a less stimulating environment for a couple of hours every day. During the back-to-school season, the retailer changed the TV walls to a static image, turned off the radio, and lowered the lights where possible.

“As a mother of a child with autism, thank you very much for recognizing needs, and being sensitive to them. Little things such as lighting, noise, etc. does make a difference”, said Andrea T., a Walmart customer.