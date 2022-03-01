Home air purifier review

Whether you live in the countryside or a busy city, the air inside your home can be contaminated by impurities like pet dander, fireplace smoke, mold, pollen and more. Polluted air can also exacerbate symptoms for those with allergies, asthma or other respiratory issues.

Levoit claims to combat indoor air contamination with their Core 300 Air Purifier, which is proven to capture 99.99% of certain bacteria and help neutralize smoke, fumes, VOCs, and household odors. Its patented VortexAir Technology promises to spread fresh air to every corner of your room, and it is supposed to be one of Levoit’s most silent air cleaners.

To determine whether the Levoit Core 300 True HEPA Air Purifier lives up to its promises, we put it to the test. Here’s what we found.

What is the Levoit air purifier?

The Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier is a cylindrical home air cleaner for medium-sized rooms up to 219 square feet. At 8.7 inches wide by 14.2 inches tall and weighing 7.5 pounds, it’s considered compact and can sit on a table, desk or floor. Since it plugs into the wall, it requires no batteries but must be near an outlet.

What separates the best air purifier from other compact options is its 3-stage filtration system. Between the three stages, the Levoit air purifier promises to trap at least 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns in size, including animal fur and dander, large and fine dust particles and pollen. Plus, it claims to neutralizs odors and smoke.

We tested the Levoit air purifier with a pet owner who experiences seasonal allergies and who has experience using air purifiers in their home.

How to use the Levoit air purifier?

Setting up the Levoit air purifier is straightforward and quick. Before using it, the only thing you need to do is remove the plastic bag from around the filter. Simply twist the shell counterclockwise to remove it from the base, take out the filter and lock the shell back in place.

All of the controls are located in a circular formation on the top of the air purifier. From this touch-screen panel, you’re able to set the timer, put the purifier on sleep mode, adjust the fan speed, lock the display, reset the filter and turn the display off.

While it’s not entirely without maintenance, the only routine tasks required to keep this home air purifier running at its optimal level are changing the filter and wiping down the outlet grills and air intake.

Key features of the Levoit air purifier

The bottom half of this HEPA air purifier houses the filter. It’s completely perforated around the outside to pull air in from any direction. To keep it at peak performance, you’ll want to ensure no sides are obstructed. The motor is in the top part of the air purifier, which is also where the clean air is dispersed.

One attractive feature of the Levoit air purifier is its filtration system. The company states that it uses three stages to ensure it disperses only the cleanest air. The outer layer is a pre-filter to capture some larger particles, including dust or lint, and keep them from clogging the filter. The HEPA filter is in the middle stage and also where almost all contaminants, bacteria and particles will be removed. Finally, the last stage is an activated carbon filter designed to absorb odors from cooking, pets or chemicals, making it one of the best air purifiers for people with allergies.

In addition to the original filter included with purchase, Levoit also offers optional filters designed for specific needs. For example, the pet allergy replacement filter is ideal for those with pet allergies and for those looking to remove unwanted smells and odors caused by pets. Another filter option is the toxin absorber replacement filter, designed for homes in areas of high smoke or smog.

Here are some additional key features of the Levoit Core 300 True HEPA Air Purifier, according to Levoit.

QuietKEAP Technology reduces noise levels to a nearly silent 24dB so you can hold a conversation or sleep without interruption.

The timer can be set for 2, 4, 6 or 8 hours.

Sleep mode is a setting even lower than the first level, so you can keep the air purifier running without disrupting sleep.

Three fan speeds are available in addition to sleep mode. The lowest fan speed is 24dB almost inaudible) and the highest speed is about 41dB (as loud as a whisper).

Display lock gives you peace of mind when the air purifier is in a child’s room or around pets.

Check filter indicator removes the guessing game and notifies you when it’s time to change the filter.

Display light can be turned off if you don’t like the lights while sleeping or prefer a sleek look.

Levoit air purifier price

The Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier retails for $100. It includes one True HEPA 3-Stage original filter pre-installed.

Where is the Levoit air purifier sold?

You can buy the Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier on Amazon in black or white.

Levoit air purifier benefits

Overall, we were impressed with the Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier and the number of impressive features it offers for such a compact unit. We found that it’s a durable and high-quality air purifier, and its size is convenient for smaller spaces like apartments, offices or bedrooms. After using several air purifiers from other top brands, we noticed an immediate improvement to our air quality, especially concerning our allergies and lingering smoke from the fireplace.

We appreciate that this home air purifier has a wide variety of fan settings, perfect for many settings and situations. It’s also quiet enough to be unnoticeable when holding conversations, and the sleep mode doesn’t disrupt our sleep. Plus, for an air purifier under $100, it’s one of the more affordable home air cleaners that still offer an array of features.

Levoit air purifier drawbacks

The main drawback of the Levoit air purifier is that it has no auto feature or display indicating current air quality. Depending on the situation, if someone has never used an air purifier before, they probably won’t know which fan level to use. An automatic mode would be convenient since it senses the air quality and automatically adjusts the fan speed as needed.

However, if an automatic mode is essential for you, Levoit also offers a 300S model, which is identical in almost every way, with the addition of WiFi and a few other features.

Should you get the Levoit air purifier?

Based on our experience, we feel the Levoit air purifier lives up to its promises of providing our home environment with clean air, especially for those with allergies or pets. It’s also silent, has an attractive design and is easy to use. We recommend the Levoit Core 300 True HEPA Air Purifier to anyone with allergies, household odors and pets, as well as those searching for higher air quality in their home.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.