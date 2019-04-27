Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
State parks take financial hit in flooding aftermath
Top Stories
E-Scooter pilot program sparks conversation about privately owned scooters, other motorized vehicles
Concerned citizens urging school board to be LGBTQ-friendly
Woman arrested in case of missing 2-year-old; girl found safe Monday
2 Kansans featured on American Ninja Warrior
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Community
Community Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Good Day Kansas
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Meet The KSN Team
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Sports
The Latest: Reports of shots fired at Raptors parade
Minnesota wrestlers accused of criminal sexual conduct
Police: 4 shot, 3 arrested at Raptors rally in Toronto
Woodland denies history with US Open title at Pebble Beach
After 20 years as a player and coach, Adrian Griffin gets first NBA title
More Sports Headlines
Maldonado wears Father’s Day tie, leads Royals over Twins
The Latest: Woodland captures US Open title for first major
OJ Simpson on Twitter: ‘I got a little gettin’ even to do’
Rashard Kelly returns to Wichita to put on Little Shockers camp
Odorizzi, Twins win again, top Royals with 5-4 rally
Woodland takes lead into final round of U.S. Open
Fans pack downtown St. Louis to cheer on the champion Blues
Garver’s homer backs Gibson in Twins’ 2-0 win over Royals
Raptors’ president encounter with deputy being investigated
Raptors’ title sees Canada set viewing, spending records
Competitive Drive
Wichita pickleball players serving up aces one game at a time
Competitive Drive: Newton’s Miles Johns to compete for UFC contract
Competitive Drive: Autum Reagan stars as ParaVolley athlete
Competitive Drive: WSU Track standout perseveres a year after suffering serious burns
Competitive Drive: With success on the hardwood, Zach Jackson eyes a shot at the pros
More Competitive Drive Headlines
Shockers
Rashard Kelly returns to Wichita to put on Little Shockers camp
Hibbs returns to WSU as Assistant Athletics Director for Baseball Operations and Player Development
Wichita State basketball player Teddy Allen arrested
Former Shocker star VanVleet scores 22 points in Raptors’ NBA title win
Raptors capture first NBA title, beat Warriors in Game 6
More Shockers Headlines
Jayhawks
Four star recruit Wilson commits to Kansas
Kansas adds Iowa guard Moss as graduate transfer
KU’s Dotson, Grimes withdraw from draft; Grimes to transfer
Perry Ellis inducted into KSHSAA Hall of Fame
Kansas forward De Sousa gets year of eligibility back
More Jayhawks Headlines
Wildcats
K-State’s Zuber enters transfer portal
K-State lands former North Carolina RB Jordon Brown
K-State Scores Late to Beat Shockers Wednesday
K-State’s Alex Barnes goes undrafted, signs with Titans
Shelley Drafted by Chicago on Final Day of NFL Draft
More Wildcats Headlines
Kansas City Chiefs
Prosecutor: Criminal investigation of Chiefs’ Hill inactive
Former Chief Nick Lowery headlines Envision golf tournament
Jamaal Charles to sign a one-day contract to retire as a Chief
Brian Waters to be inducted into Chiefs Hall of Fame
Chiefs owner ‘deeply disturbed’ by Tyreek Hill allegations
More Kansas City Chiefs Headlines
Kansas City Royals
Maldonado wears Father’s Day tie, leads Royals over Twins
Odorizzi, Twins win again, top Royals with 5-4 rally
Garver’s homer backs Gibson in Twins’ 2-0 win over Royals
Lopez HR helps KC beat Tigers 7-3 in 1st MLB game in Omaha
Tigers, Royals meet and relive college memories at CWS home
More Kansas City Royals Headlines
Sports Tweets
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather