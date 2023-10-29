DAYTONA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver is dead, and another was injured in an “on-track incident” during a practice session at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday.

In a statement to Nexstar’s WFLA, the Daytona International Speedway said the incident occurred during an Audi Club track rental session. The driver tragically passed after being taken to the hospital.

“We are saddened by the passing of a driver after they were transported to an area medical facility following an on-track incident during today’s Audi Club track rental session. Additionally, our thoughts are with the driver who was injured during the same incident. Daytona International Speedway will coordinate with both Audi Club and local authorities during their investigation into the cause of the accident,” Daytona International Speedway said.

The events that led up to the incident and the injuries the other driver sustained have not yet been released. The identities of the victims are also unknown at this time.

International GT, one of the organizing groups behind Saturday’s events, confirmed the driver’s death to WFLA, adding the second driver involved in the incident remains hospitalized.

“We confirm the death of a driver who was transported to a local hospital after an incident during International GT’s practice session at Daytona International Speedway. A second driver involved in the incident was also transported to a local hospital. Our deepest sympathies go to the family of the driver who has passed. We would like to give our well wishes to the second driver during their recovery,” the group said.