Sports
FIFA looks to expand Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32 teams
Olympic greats Bubka, Popov deny Rio 2016 vote-buying claims
Tokyo Olympics offer ‘second-chance’ lottery for Japan fans
Technology allows NBC to add new elements to Tour de France
More Sports Headlines
Lindor, Ramirez help Indians sweep Royals with 8-4 clincher
Former KU guard Frank Mason III waived by Kings
Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton loses arm in crash
Vela scores 17th goal, Rossi gets 9th; LAFC beats Sporting 5-1
Clevinger shuts down Royals as Indians roll to 4-0 victory
NFL: Cowboys’ Elliott won’t be suspended over Vegas incident
Just 18, ‘FAA’ taking flight at Wimbledon; Gauff wins again
Collegiate standout Gradey Dick turning the heads of college coaches
‘Serena is Serena’: Goose bumps, selfie, loss to Williams
Morgan scores and Naeher saves in 2-1 victory over England
Competitive Drive
Competitive Drive: Landry Shamet’s basketball journey brings him back to Wichita
Wichita pickleball players serving up aces one game at a time
Competitive Drive: Newton’s Miles Johns to compete for UFC contract
More Competitive Drive Headlines
Shockers
Collegiate standout Gradey Dick turning the heads of college coaches
Shocker runner adds college athlete of the year to her accolades
Landry Shamet receives invite to join Team USA’s Select Team
Mike Sirianni Named Assistant Baseball Coach
Connor Frankamp will suit up for Lakers in NBA Summer League
More Shockers Headlines
Jayhawks
Former KU guard Frank Mason III waived by Kings
Collegiate standout Gradey Dick turning the heads of college coaches
Former KU guard Grimes transfers to Houston
KU’s Late Night in the Phog set for Oct. 4
KU’s Les Miles visits Wichita ahead of the upcoming season
More Jayhawks Headlines
Wildcats
Public Invited to Celebrate the Illustrious Career of Bill Snyder
K-State’s Barry Brown Jr. to play for the Timberwolves Summer League team
Kansas native and former K-state forward Dean Wade signs two-way deal with Cavaliers
K-State’s Hunter Rison enters transfer portal
More Wildcats Headlines
Kansas City Chiefs
36 years later we still remember KC Chief Joe Delaney
Tyreek Hill to meet with NFL this week, discuss fate
Prosecutor: Criminal investigation of Chiefs’ Hill inactive
More Kansas City Chiefs Headlines
Kansas City Royals
Lindor, Ramirez help Indians sweep Royals with 8-4 clincher
Clevinger shuts down Royals as Indians roll to 4-0 victory
Whit Merrifield earns first All-Star nod as a reserve
Soler homers, drives in 2 as Royals beat Blue Jays 7-6
Jansen wins it with HR in 9th, Blue Jays beat Royals 7-5
More Kansas City Royals Headlines
