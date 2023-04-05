KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Hundreds of thousands of football fans are expected to be in Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft.

More than 200 college football stars will have their dreams realized when they are drafted by an NFL franchise in front of a massive crowd of fans.

The Draft begins on April 27 in front of Kansas City’s historic Union Station.

Fans who live out of town or simply don’t want to deal with parking can stream all seven rounds of the event or watch it on TV.

Streaming Options

Watch on TV

The 2023 NFL Draft will also be broadcast in Germany for the first time in draft history.

The event will introduce the NFL Draft to the German audience as the NFL continues to expand in the country. It will also introduce those fans to Kansas City and the home of the Chiefs, a team that plans to play a game in Germany this coming NFL season.