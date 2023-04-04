KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National WWI Museum and Memorial will host the 2023 NFL Draft this month. That means there will be some changes to the landmark’s programs, access, and parking.

The Draft Theater will take place at Union Station, but thousands of NFL fans are expected to line the hill between it and Liberty Memorial. Even more are expected to check out the NFL Fan Experience that will be located closer to the WWI Museum and Memorial.

WWI Museum and Memorial hours

Through Sunday, April 23 Normal operations

Monday, April 24 Closed (as usual)

Tuesday, April 25 Closed

Wednesday, April 26 Closed

Thursday, April 27 Open Noon-7 p.m. $20 admission wristband good for one day Purchase in-person only children 5 and under are free Includes access to Museum and Memorial exhibits, restrooms, museum store, café

Friday, April 28 Open Noon-6 p.m. $20 admission wristband good for one day Purchase in-person only children 5 and under are free Includes access to Museum and Memorial exhibits, restrooms, museum store, café

Saturday, April 29 Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $20 admission wristband good for one day Purchase in-person only children 5 and under are free Includes access to Museum and Memorial exhibits, restrooms, museum store, café

Sunday, April 30 Closed



Guest Parking

Parking changes will also be in place leading up to and during the NFL Draft.

April 4-10 Parking will be available in areas of the West Visitors Lot, U Drive and Southeast Lawn

April 11-13 Parking available on the Southeast Lawn and U Drive

April 14-23 Parking attendant will direct traffic on the Southwest Lawn No parking on Museum and Memorial grounds beginning at 5 p.m.

April 24-May 1 No parking on Museum and Memorial Grounds

May 2 Parking partially reopens



Access to Museum and Memorial Grounds

April 25-26 No access to the Museum and Memorial Grounds

April 27-29 NFL OnePass App access required

April 30 No access to the Museum and Memorial Grounds



Streets around the WWI Museum and Memorial, as well as Union Station, are closed as crews work to build the NFL Draft Stage. Additional closures are planned as the event gets closer.