316 Elite coach swings for the history books

WICHITA, KAN. (KSNW) Describing 316 Elite baseball coach John Dreifort isn’t hard. “Perfectionist, everything has to be perfect all the time, when it comes to baseball that good to have, ” say 316 Elite Alex Epp.

Dreifort’s records reads like that of an All-Star for coaches. He has had 29 athletes go on to play for Wichita State and others play for teams in the Big 12 and Pac 12.”It’s rewarding because you feel like you taught them something because it is more than teaching they have to be willing to accept the coaching, work hard at the game, learn the craft of baseball,” says 18U coach Dreifort.

At least 10 players achieved All-American status and more than a dozen went onto professional careers. “Just seeing these players mature , develop, become first grade ball players,” says Dreifort. No matter if they go on to college or not if they achieve their goals at being the best they can be doing it, then i feel like I have accomplished something.