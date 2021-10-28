4 Kansas City Royals named as finalists for Rawlings Gold Glove Awards

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor catches a fly for the out on Seattle Mariners’ J.P. Crawford during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four members of the Kansas City Royals rosters are finalists for the Gold Glove Awards. The award is handed out to the best individual fielding performances at each position in each league.

Catcher Salvador Perez, second baseman Whit Merrifield, left fielder Andrew Benintendi and center fielder Michael A. Taylor were named finalists for the award Thursday.

Perez has already earned five Gold Gloves. Merrifield, Benintendi and Taylor are all looking for their first awards.

The four finalists are the most for the team in any season since 2017. At least one Royals player has won a Gold Glove each year since 2011. Players on the team have won a combined 18 Rawlings Gold Gloves during that time period, which is the most in the Major Leagues.

Winners will be announced Nov. 7.