81 Speedway gets new owners

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s a new owner racing through 81 Speedway in Park City. On Tuesday, FOE Enterprises LLC announced the purchase of the 65-year-old track.

The new owners are looking to make 81 Speedway a family destination that includes improvements, including new stadium seating and other enhancements.

FOE Enterprises LLC plans to reveal building plans and a new logo on December 18. Staff say they are excited for the future of the racetrack.

“Just continuing the tradition of auto racing here in Wichita,” said John Allen, 81 Speedway. “It’s been really strong here for a long time and I just want to keep that and continue it, grow it and try to bring in outside spectators and competitors and bring them here to Park City.”