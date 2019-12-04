Live Now
Live Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over

81 Speedway gets new owners

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s a new owner racing through 81 Speedway in Park City. On Tuesday, FOE Enterprises LLC announced the purchase of the 65-year-old track.

The new owners are looking to make 81 Speedway a family destination that includes improvements, including new stadium seating and other enhancements.

FOE Enterprises LLC plans to reveal building plans and a new logo on December 18. Staff say they are excited for the future of the racetrack.

“Just continuing the tradition of auto racing here in Wichita,” said John Allen, 81 Speedway. “It’s been really strong here for a long time and I just want to keep that and continue it, grow it and try to bring in outside spectators and competitors and bring them here to Park City.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories