A test of brawn and brains, Wichita Rugby gears up for season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – The sport of rugby has been around for a long time, originating in the 1800’s.

It also might be one of the hidden gems found on the field at Harrison Park in the southern part of Wichita.

That’s where the Wichita Barbarians Rugby Club held their first official practice of the season this week.

The team has 87 players on their roster right now, including 27 new faces.

One of the new players is Kyle Gilchrist.

“”It’s a very safety strategic game, you got to abide by the laws otherwise you are going to get flagged and get a penalty,” said Gilchrist.

It is those rules that Gilchrist is having to learn on the fly. He comes to the team with no previous rugby experience.

“”I played 10 years of football all throughout my life and I did one year of cheerleading at a collegiate level, so I came into this fresh,” said Gilchrist.

While you have plenty of new faces on the team, several veteran players are back in the fold. Jay Dahlinger plays hooker and flanker for the rugby team and is now entering his eighth season.

“Rugby is a beautiful game for everybody, everybody touches the ball, everybody can score,” said Dahlinger.

With 15 players on the field, the game is always moving.

“The play never stops, tackle, you are up on offense, tackle, you are up on defense and you are just back and forth,” said Dahlinger.

Paul Enegren leads the charge as the teams head coach. Enegren points out that the team has enjoyed a pretty successful run over the past few seasons.

“We love winning, it is a tradition we have created, we have been in the Sweet-16 the last five years or six years, it has been a long time now, the Top- 8 we’ve ended up Top-3 in the country for the last two years,” said Enegren.

The Wichita Barbarians Rugby Club plays against teams, both near and far.

“We play you know a couple of St. Louis teams, a couple Kansas City teams, Oklahoma and Arkansas,” said Dahlinger. “We lost out to San Francisco last year in the Final Four.”

With practice up and running for this team, they are looking to keep the winning train moving into this season.

“We are playing smart rugby, which is something we’ve wanted to do here in the midwest for a long time,” said Enegren.

Which has their newest players, like Gilchrist, excited to take the field.

“I’m very amped, I’m looking so forward to it,” said Gilchrist.

The rugby team will be on the field at Harrison Park this coming Saturday. Their D2 team will take on Kansas State, while their D3 team will square off against Topeka. Times for those games have yet to be determined.

All club activities are funded through player run fundraisers and individual or corporate donations.

The team will be holding a kickball tournament fundraiser as part of the annual ICT Blocktoberfest.

They are looking for both teams to participate and corporations to sponsor the event; more information can be found at this link: http://www.wichitarugby.com/kicktoberfest-2019.html“