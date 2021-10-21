Actor Eric Stonestreet named Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Kansas Speedway race

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Emmy Award winning Actor Eric Stonestreet, known for the show “Modern Family” is returning to his hometown of Kansas City, Kansas and will serve as the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Kansas Speedway.

“We’re excited to welcome Eric home again,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “He’s an incredible actor who has never lost touch with his Kansas City roots, and we cherish his longtime friendship with Kansas Speedway.”

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Stonestreet will give the command to start engines to the drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series for the Hollywood Casino 400.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Sunday, with a pre-race concert by artist Mitchell Tenpenny beginning at 12:15 p.m.

The race weekend begins Saturday with a doubleheader of NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series action.

The Kansas Lottery 300 at 2 p.m. is the penultimate race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 8.

Then at 6 p.m., in the Reese’s 150, the ARCA Menards Series will crown its champion followed by a fireworks display for all to enjoy.