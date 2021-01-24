KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Here is a list of live game updates from the AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Early in the First quarter, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was nearly intercepted by Safety Juan Thornhill on 3rd down.
The Bills would settle for three points on a Brandon Bass 51-yard field goal.
After forcing the Bills to punt on their second possession, wide receiver Mecole Hardman muffs the kick and fumbles the ball, Buffalo picks it up at the Chiefs’ one yard line.
Buffalo would score shortly after on a pass from Allen to tight end Dawson Knox to make the score 9-0 Bills.
The Chiefs’ offense found a groove at the end of the first quarter marching deep into Bill’s territory behind the arm of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes would eventually get the Chief’s in the endzone on a screen pass to Mecole Hardman. 7-9 Bills early in the second quarter.
The Chiefs’ defense then came up with a stop on Buffalo’s third offensive possession when Safety Tyrann Mathieu caused Allen to be flagged for Intentional Grounding, resulting in a Bill’s punt.
Not long after that, the Chiefs would score again after a Hardman 50-yard rush on a sweep play led to a short TD run by running back Darrel Williams. 14-9 Chiefs with 9:35 to play in the second quarter.
After forcing another punt from the Bills, Kansas City would again march down the field and eventually score a touchdown behind a short run by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. 21-9 KC leads late in the second quarter.
- Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter storm on horizon Sunday night into Monday, travel to be impacted
- AFC Championship: Bills vs Chiefs live updates
- WSU researchers hoping to change the manufacturing world
- Chiefs’ Reid, Bills’ McDermott to match wits for AFC title
- Chiefs have Edwards-Helaire, no Bell, Watkins vs Bills