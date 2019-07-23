Aftershock player excited to be a part of TBT team

Wichita Kan. (KSNW)- As The Basketball Tournament ramps up at Koch Arena, a sea of Shocker fans will have the chance to stroll through the court pointing out their favorite former college basketball players.

For point guard Shannon Shorter he wasn’t able to wear the shocker threads during college, but he certainly dreamed of sporting that black and gold. “I just remember how excited the fans were when they had midnight madness,” says Short. Just the energy they brought and how excited they were just to see their players playing And just to be integrated into that process and be a part of that. I’m just as excited.”

Short was recruited by Wichita State when he was in high school and says things didn’t pan out the way he had hoped. He finished his college career playing for North Texas.

Shorter’s life has come full circle, as now he gets to play side by side with some of the players he watched when he made his official recruiting visit to campus. “Just to be able to play with them and experience this with them, guys that you really came up with and you know is a true blessing. “