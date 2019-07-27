Aftershocks can’t stop hot shooting Sideline Cancer, fall 87-79

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AfterShocks (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – Mo Creek’s 22 points paced Sideline Cancer to another upset, this time over the host AfterShocks, 87-79.

Remy Abell added 20 points on 7-for-9 shooting in the win for Sideline Cancer, which makes its second trip to the Round of 16 after defeating alumni teams from both Kansas University and Wichita State University in back-to-back games.

Cleanthony Early made seven of his 10 field-goal attempts in the losing effort for the AfterShocks, who shot just 20% (4-for-20) from three-point range.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather