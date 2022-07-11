LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WDAF) – Former Kansas Jayhawks Christian Braun and Ochai Agabji struggled in their first professional faceoff in the NBA Summer League on Sunday.

Braun’s Denver Nuggets came out victorious over Agbaji’s Cleveland Cavaliers, but both failed to find a shooting stroke.

The pair of first-round draft picks scored a combined 19 points and both shot under 30% from the floor.

Christian Braun – Denver Nuggets Ochai Agbaji – Cleveland Cavaliers Points 10 9 Shooting Percentage 22% 27.3% 3-pointers Made 0/8 2/6 Rebounds 0 6 Assists 5 3 Steals 3 1 Turnovers 0 2

Both Jayhawks played over 30 minutes for their teams as they get their first taste at the professional level.

Braun and Agabji’s performances in their debuts on Friday faired much better.

Agbaji scored 17 points for the Cavaliers with a 45.5% from the floor. He added three rebounds and 32 assists and shot 4-for-9 from 3-point range in a win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Braun led the Nuggets in scoring with 18 in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although he did struggle from 3-point land, going 1-for-7, he shot 47.1% overall and collected six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Next, Agbaji and the Cavaliers will face the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, July 13 at 4 p.m. Braun and the Nuggets take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m.