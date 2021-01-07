Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
KSN Digital Extra
Better Health & Wellness
Capitol Bureau
Good News
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
Telemundo Kansas
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Dominion Voting Systems sues Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for defamation
Top Stories
Swedish leader defends trip that defied his own virus advice
President Trump: ‘I will not be going to the Inauguration’
Kansas State University announces two-week online start to spring semester
Stimulus checks: With Democrats in control, when could we get $2,000 direct payments?
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesdays
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
Friday Football Fever
WSU Shockers
Coach Gregg Marshall
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Racing
Competitive Drive
Tokyo Olympics
The Big Game
Video Game News
Top Stories
Senior IOC member says he’s not sure Tokyo Games will happen
Top Stories
James on this week’s unrest: “We live in two Americas”
Wichita native Breece Hall becomes ISU’s first unanimous All-American
Nets, without Irving and Durant, beat NBA-leading 76ers
Even with empty stadiums, NFL still a ratings monster
Community
Continuing the Conversation
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Positive Connections
Contests
Remarkable Women
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo Programación
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For KSN / Nexstar
Search
Search
Search
All12 Courtside
All12 Courtside: Big 12 crowds the Top 25 with conference play in full swing
Video
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Stimulus checks: With Democrats in control, when could we get $2,000 direct payments?
State moves people 65+ up in line for COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
Weather
2021 St. Jude Dream Home features modern twist
Video
News
Storm Track 3 Forecast: More snow and cooler temperatures on the way
Video