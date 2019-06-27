All Comers Camp serves as tune-up for wheelchair tennis tournament

WICHITA, Kan. – – The Air Capital Class Wheelchair Tennis Tournament has players from as far away as North Carolina coming into town to compete this weekend.

Ahead of the tournament, the USTA All Comers Camp was in full swing at the Sheldon Coleman Tennis Complex on the Wichita State University campus Wednesday night.

Players from as young as ten up to their mid-40’s got to fine turn their skills with the help of some national coaches.

25-year old Taylor Graham is competing in the tournament this weekend.

Graham started playing wheelchair tennis during his rehab from a motorcycle accident in 2013.

The Lincoln, Nebraska native was excited to take part in the camp and learn some things he might have known about the sport.

“The great thing about tennis, wheelchair or stand up, is that it’s a lifetime sport, you get to play as you age and progress, and you can continue to play as you get older and might digress in your skill level, so that’s about the best part that it is a lifetime sport,” said Graham.

Paul Walker, a national coach with USTA wheelchair tennis says this event serves as a good precursor for the tournament.

“It’s a pretty unique design and Wichita State has done a great job, Nick Taylor and Grady Landrum have kind of been the architects of this camp over the course of the years, so they’ve done a great job of putting this camp on the front side of the tournament, so it’s really a great prep for the players wanting to come in and compete,” said Walker.

The camp will go until Friday, leading right into the beginning of the tournament at 1 p.m.

The tournament will last through Sunday.