All12 Courtside: Baylor forced to cancel additional games, KU’s streak ends

The Baylor Bears may have a perfect record on the court, but COVID-19 protocols forced them off the court for another week. The Big 12 announced earlier this week that three additional Baylor games have been postponed. The games include Baylor’s game against Texas Tech and two matchups with West Virginia. That’s in addition to the two games Baylor postponed last week.

Right now, Baylor’s next game is Feb. 20 vs. Oklahoma State. That game is one of just three Big 12 contests left on the Bears’ schedule, unless the the Big 12 can figure out how to reschedule the five most recent games the team’s had to postpone.

The Big 12 is already working to reschedule games from earlier in the season involving Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, TCU, Kansas and Texas.

Strange scheduling is the reason KU and Iowa State are playing each other twice in three days. The two struggling teams meet Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse. Then the Jayhawks travel to Ames, Iowa for a 2 p.m. tip on Saturday.

In a zoom call on Wednesday, KU coach Bill Self compared the tight schedule to tournament play.

“It’s like an NCAA Tournament game except you’ve got to drive four and a half hours in between sites,” Self said.

Kansas is coming off its own disappointment, losing to West Virginia and dropping out of the Top 25 for the first time in 12 years. It ended the Jayhawks’ record streak of 231 consecutive weeks as a ranked team.

The Mountaineers Miles McBride poured in a career high 31 points along with seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals to lift West Virginia over Kansas. The effort earned McBride his first Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the week.

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham was named Newcomer of the Week for his role in the Cowboy’s upset of No. 6 Texas. Cunningham scored 19-points and grabbed eight rebounds.