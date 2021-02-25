All12 Courtside: Playing through a rescheduled season

Two things remained constant for Big 12 Men’s Basketball teams and their fans this week. The conferenced announced more schedule adjustments and Baylor prevailed, barely, to remain undefeated on the season and in the conference.

It’s been three weeks since Baylor hit the hardwood. The team’s first practice after postponing games due to conference interruption guidelines took place Sunday. Just two days later, the Bears hosted Iowa State. They came out rusty, but held off the Cyclones, and won by four.

Baylor travels to Lawrence to face Kansas Saturday.

KU hopes the same Baylor team that played in Ames shows up in Lawrence. The Jayhawks have played better recently, but will be trying to rebound following an overtime loss to Texas. The Longhorn’s win means the team swept the Jayhawks this season. It’s the first regular-season two-game sweep of KU in the program’s history.

A canceled game and three rescheduled games has West Virginia heading home to close out the season.

The Mountaineers beat TCU on Tuesday. They expected to stay in Texas and head to Waco to play Baylor two days later but the Big 12 canceled that game. Instead, the Mountaineers headed home early to make up games with TCU, Baylor and Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma is looking for a pick-me-up after being stunned by K-State in Manhattan on Senior Night. The Wildcats outplayed the No. 7 ranked Sooners in Bramlage Coliseum Tuesday evening. Oklahoma returns home to host Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Six of the 10 teams in the Big 12 are ranked, including three Baylor (#2), OU (#7), and West Virginia (#10) that are ranked in the top-10.