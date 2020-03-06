All12 Courtside: Regular season play down to its last weekend as teams fight for postseason position

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Big 12 Tournament on the horizon, the Kansas Jayhawks are looking to lock up the top seed on Saturday and an outright conference title. Following a stunning defeat to TCU, the Baylor Bears sit alone in second place after pacing the race most of the season.

Us the video player above to watch our live show. App users may need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player.

The Jayhawks can claim the title for themselves with a win at Texas Tech on Saturday. But a loss coupled with a Bears win over West Virginia not only would lead to a shared title, it would hand Baylor the top seed.

Elsewhere on All12 Courtside, all roads lead to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament next week. A number of teams are vying for the third seed, with Texas Tech, Texas, OU and West Virginia all playing for a chance to avoid the top seed until Saturday’s championship.

All12 Courtside will have full coverage in Kansas City from opening tip to confetti flying from the rafters next week.