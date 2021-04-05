Almost here! Riverfront Stadium preps for opening day on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly a year after the original date was announced, Riverfront Stadium will finally open its doors. Preparing for more than 80-percent capacity, general manager Jared Forma said his staff is ready.

“We have to enforce a few protocols from major league baseball and masks will fully be enforced,” Forma said.

Wichita State will break in the field as the host with Houston on Saturday, April 10, apart from an eight-game series. “There’s not a more of the perfect fit,” said Forma. “Eric wedge runs such a great program and there’s no better fit to open the ballpark unless the Wind Surge was going to play than the Shockers program.”

As the park opens its door to the public, the staff will remember Lou Schwechheimer who was the majority owner of the Wind Surge before passing away from COVID-19 in July 2020. “None of this would be possible without Lou, this was his vision,” Forma said.

Shockers will host the Cougars on Saturday with the first pitch at 2 pm. Wichita Wind Surge will open their season on May 11.

