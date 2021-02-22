American Athletic Conference postpones WSU’s matchups against SMU

Wichita State’s mascot WuShock fires up the crowd before their first-round game against Texas A&M in the women’s NCAA college basketball tournament in College Station, Texas, Saturday, March 23, 2013. Fast fact: Whats a Shocker? As the lowest seed still playing and one of the lowest ever to reach the final weekend Wichita States nickname […]

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference announced on Monday that both of WSU’s games against SMU have been postponed for this week.

The AAC said the matchups were postponed due to the continued suspension of men’s basketball activities at SMU.

The Shockers and Mustangs postponed their Jan. 18 game in Dallas over COVID-19 positives at SMU. A second attempt (Feb. 14) fell through when SMU again paused activities. The teams had hoped to meet twice this week.

The Mustangs last played a game on Feb. 8 and have endured six-straight postponements.

The Shockers (13-4, 9-2 American) have had nine postponements since the start of conference play – all due to COVID-19 protocol at opposing schools.