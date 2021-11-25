Andover Central plays for first state title in program history

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday the Jaguars will play for their first football state title in program history, they will have to defeat the defending Class 4A champions, St. James Academy to bring it home.

Andover Central goes to the title game with an 11-2 overall record, the Jaguars have won six straight games including a 42-21 win over Buhler in Sub State.

“This team is really good because we are willing to lay our bodies on the line for everyone, we don’t care you are a backup third string, fourth string we are all willing to do everything for each other we are willing to go out there play our hearts out every play every second,” said Drew Daniels, offensive lineman for Central.

The Jaguars will play St. James Academy at 1 p.m. in Topeka on Saturday.