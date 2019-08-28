Andover opens up to Great Bend for a second time this season

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW)- Growth is the key word for the Andover Trjoans as they get ready for the upcoming season.

The Trojans will open up their season against Great Bend for the second time in a row. The team fell to the panthers 35 to 12 last season, but this year, Head coach Cade Armstrong is feeling confident in not just his team but the coaching staff as well.

“These kids have worked hard all summer, we’re just worried about getting better today,” says Armstrong. Great Bend is always tough, they’re well coached. I tell you what going out there and playing there makes it even tougher. But they are ready for the challenge and so are we as a coaching staff.”

“We’re feeling very comfortable this year. We are at a better spot than we were last year for sure. We have most of our starters back out and ready to go,” says junior Linebacker Ashton Ngo.