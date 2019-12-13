Another Road Test Awaits Shockers WBB at Creighton

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State women’s basketball is going on the road to take on Creighton on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT

Wichita State returned to the win column on Saturday with a 63-52 win over Eastern Michigan. For the sixth time this season Wichita State recorded double digit steals (10). Junior Mariah McCully scored a career-high 25 points on 8-of-18 shooting to go with three steals. McCully’s 25 points were the most by a Shocker since Rangie Bessard scored 25 vs. Tulane on Feb. 24, 2018. Sophomore Seraphine Bastin added 12 points to go with eight rebounds, two steals and two assists. Bastin has pulled down five or more rebounds in every game but one this season. Sophomore Shyia Smith blocked a career-high three shots.



SCOUTING THE BLUEJAYS

Creighton is off to a 7-2 start in 2019-20 with wins over Omaha, South Dakota State, North Dakota State, Nebraska, West Virginia, Temple and Northern Iowa. The Bluejays are receiving votes in both the AP and Coaches Poll. Andover, Kan., native Jaylyn Agnew leads four Bluejays in double figures at 18.7 points per game to go with 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Agnew ranks ninth and 14th nationally in minutes per game and three-pointers attempted. Temi Carda (11.8), Tatum Rembao (10.3) and Olivia Elger (10.0) round out the top scorers. Rembao lead Creighton in assists (28) and steals (13). The Bluejays are one of the best in the country in taking care of the ball. They only average 9.9 turnovers a game, which leads the nation. Creighton also ranks in the top 25 nationally in assist-turnover ratio (12th), 3-pointers per game (19th) and 3-point attempts (22nd).

UP NEXT

Wichita State has a quick turnaround after the matchup with Creighton. The Shockers host Arkansas-Pine Bluff Monday, Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. for the annual Schoolhouse Rocks with the Shocks Kids Game.