AP All-America teams dominated by LSU, Ohio State

Sports

by: RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Chase Young

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young laughs on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, in Evanston, Ill. Young was selected to The Associated Press All-Am erica team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Ohio State each placed three players on The Associated Press All-America first team released Monday.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU highlights the first-team offense and Heisman finalist Chase Young of Ohio State leads the defense on the team presented by Regions Bank that was chosen by a panel of 15 college football poll voters.

The top-ranked Tigers also placed receiver Ja’Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley on the first team. Young was joined on the first team by Ohio State by teammates Wyatt Davis, a guard, and Jeff Okudah, a cornerback. No. 3 Clemson’s only first-team All-American was linebacker Isaiah Simmons. No. 4 Oklahoma was represented on the first team by receiver CeeDee Lamb.

No. 5 Georgia, Kentucky and No. 11 Wisconsin were the other teams with multiple first-team selections. Georgia placed tackle Andrew Thomas and safety J.R. Reed on the All-America team.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American this season. Badgers center Tyler Biadasz also made the first-team.

Kentucky had punter Max Duffy, and Lynn Bowden Jr., the receiver-turned quarterback, who made the first team as an all-purpose player. Bowden leads the Wildcats in rushing and receiving this season.

Ohio State led all teams with seven players selected to the three All-America teams, including quarterback Justin Fields, who made the second team.

No. 9 Alabama had no players selected to the first team for the first time since 2010, but had five players combined on the second and third teams. Oklahoma, Utah also had five selections on the three teams and LSU and Clemson each had four.

The 2019 Associated Press All-America Team presented by Regions Bank:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Joe Burrow, senior, LSU.

Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, sophomore, Oklahoma State; Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin.

Tackles — Penei Sewell, sophomore, Oregon; Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia.

Guards — Wyatt Davis, sophomore, Ohio State; Kevin Dotson, senior, Louisiana-Lafayette.

Center — Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin.

Tight end — Harrison Bryant, senior, Florida Atlantic.

Wide receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, sophomore, LSU; CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma.

All-purpose player — Lynn Bowden Jr., junior, Kentucky.

Kicker — Keith Duncan, junior, Iowa.

DEFENSE

Ends — Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; James Lynch, junior, Baylor.

Tackles — Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Javon Kinlaw, senior, South Carolina.

Linebackers — Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Evan Weaver, senior, California; Micah Parsons, sophomore, Penn State.

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley, freshman, LSU; Jeff Okudah, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties — Antoine Winfield Jr., sophomore, Minnesota; J.R. Reed, senior, Georgia.

Punter — Max Duffy, junior, Kentucky.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Justin Fields, sophomore, Ohio State.

Running backs — J.K. Dobbins, junior, Ohio State; Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson.

Tackles — Jedrick Wills Jr., junior, Alabama; Tristan Wirfs, junior, Iowa.

Guards — Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon; John Simpson, senior, Clemson.

Center — Creed Humphrey, sophomore, Oklahoma.

Tight end — Hunter Bryant, junior, Washington.

Wide receivers — Devonta Smith, junior, Alabama; Michael Pittman, senior, Southern California.

All-purpose player — Jaylen Waddle, sophomore, Alabama.

Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia.

DEFENSE

Ends — A.J. Epenesa, junior, Iowa; Curtis Weaver, junior, Boise State.

Tackles — Jaylen Twyman, sophomore, Pittsburgh; Jordan Elliott, junior, Missouri.

Linebackers — Hamilcar Rashed Jr., junior, Oregon State; Zack Baun, senior, Wisconsin; Jordyn Brooks, senior, Texas Tech..

Cornerbacks — Amik Robertson, junior, Louisiana Tech; Jaylon Johnson, junior, Utah.

Safeties — Julian Blackmon, senior, Utah; Grant Delpit, junior, LSU.

Punter — Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M.

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, senior, Oklahoma.

Running backs — Zack Moss, senior, Utah; AJ Dillon, junior, Boston College.

Tackles — Calvin Throckmorton, senior, Oregon; Colton McKivitz, senior, West Virginia.

Guards — Jonah Jackson, senior, Ohio State; Ben Bredeson, senior, Michigan.

Center — Matt Hennessy, junior, Temple.

Tight end — Charlie Kolar, sophomore, Iowa State.

Wide receivers — Omar Bayless, senior, Arkansas State; Rashod Bateman, sophomore, Minnesota.

All-purpose player — Brandon Aiyuk, senior, Arizona State.

Kicker — Nick Sciba, sophomore, Wake Forest.

DEFENSE

Ends — Bradlee Anae, senior, Utah; Alex Highsmith, senior, Charlotte.

Tackles — Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Neville Gallimore, senior, Oklahoma.

Linebackers — Logan Wilson, senior, Wyoming; Kenneth Murray, junior, Oklahoma; Malik Harrison, senior, Ohio State.

Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, senior, Alabama; Luc Barcoo, senior, San Diego State.

Safeties — Tanner Muse, senior, Clemson; Xavier McKinney, junior, Alabama.

Punter — Sterling Hofrichter, senior, Syracuse.

___

FIRST TEAM BY CONFERENCE

SEC — 9.

Big Ten — 8.

Big 12 — 3.

Pac-12 — 2.

ACC — 1.

Conference USA — 1.

Sun Belt — 1.

ALL TEAMS BY CONFERENCE

SEC — 18.

Big Ten — 17.

Pac-12 — 13.

Big 12 — 10.

ACC — 8.

Conference USA — 3.

Mountain West — 3.

Sun Belt — 2.

AAC — 1.

____

Selection panel: Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com; Matt Baker, Tampa Bay (Florida) Times; Kirk Bohls, Austin (Texas) American-Statesman; Tom Bragg, Charleston (West Virginia) Gazette-Mail; Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station (Texas) Eagle;Josh Furlong, KSL.com (Utah); Tom Green, Alabama Media Group (AL.com); Eric Hansen, The South Bend (Indiana) Tribune; James Kratch, NJ.com/Star-Ledger; Nate Mink, Syracuse Media Group; Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser; Mark Whicker, Los Angeles Daily News; Jon Wilner, San Jose (California) Mercury News; Norman Wood, The Daily Press (Virginia); Adam Zucker, CBS Sports.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

