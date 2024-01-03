MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters were battling a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches in South Florida, was shown on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water.

Hill was at Dolphins practice Wednesday as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

A Dolphins spokesperson said Hill is aware of the fire and has left practice. His family is out of the house and safe.

Hill spent six years with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was traded to the Dolphins.