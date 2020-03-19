AP source: Broncos waiving injured QB Joe Flacco

1  of  95
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Atwood United Methodist Church Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

AP source: Broncos waiving injured QB Joe Flacco

Sports

by: ARNIE STAPLETON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are waiving Joe Flacco with a failed physical designation, putting another veteran NFL quarterback on the open market. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the decision. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Another veteran NFL quarterback is hitting the open market.

The Denver Broncos are waiving Joe Flacco with a failed physical designation, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the decision.

Flacco went 2-6 as Denver’s starter last season before a neck injury ended his season. He was eventually replaced by rookie Drew Lock, who went 4-1 down the stretch and was named the incumbent in 2020.

This week the Broncos agreed to a two-year, $5 million contract with free agent Jeff Driskel, who will back up Lock.

The move to cut ties with Flacco comes with a $13 million cap hit for the Broncos in 2020, but it frees up $10 million to spend in free agency.

The MVP of Super Bowl 47 while with the Baltimore Ravens, Flacco has missed large chunks of the past two seasons with injures, playing in nine games in 2018 in Baltimore and eight in 2019.

Last season he threw for just six touchdowns with five interceptions and he was sacked a whopping 26 times in his eight starts.

After the season ended, Flacco said he was optimistic he’d be medically cleared to continue his career and was open to a backup job if it came to that.

“I’m probably a little bit more worried about other things at this point,” Flacco said on Dec. 30. “If that’s what it has to be, then, I want to play football … whether it’s here or wherever, if that’s what it’s going to take for me to get back in and start playing again, then yeah, I’ll go that route.”

Flacco said at the time he felt good enough to throw the football but “the question is, when got hit or something like that, how I would hold up? The answer is probably not good at this point.”

Flacco said at the time he wasn’t sure if he’d need surgery and would get periodic MRIs in the offseason.

Coach Vic Fangio said at the NFL scouting combine last month that Flacco hadn’t been medically cleared.

Providing he eventually can pass a physical, Flacco joins a Who’s Who of quarterbacks available to the highest bidder, a list topped by Tom Brady, who’s leaving New England after 20 years for Tampa Bay.

Other QBs on the move include: Teddy Bridgewater (from New Orleans to Carolina), Philip Rivers (from L.A. Chargers to Indianapolis), Case Keenum (from Washington to Cleveland), Chase Daniel (from Chicago to Detroit) and Marcus Mariota (from Tennessee to Las Vegas).

Also available are: Cam Newton (by way of trade), Jameis Winston, Josh McCown, Blake Bortles and Mike Glennon, among others.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

