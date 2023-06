LONDON (AP) — Ilkay Gundogan has scored the quickest goal in FA Cup final history, giving Manchester City the lead against Manchester United inside 14 seconds on Saturday.

Gundogan sent a dipping volley past United goalkeeper David De Gea at Wembley Stadium.

The previous fastest goal in a final was Louis Saha for Everton in the 2009 final against Chelsea.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports