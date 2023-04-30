NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli fans are already celebrating in anticipation of sealing the club’s first Italian league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club.

Inside and outside the stadium during Napoli’s match against Salernitana on Sunday, fans waved flags in Italy’s green, white and red colors that featured a “3” on them to signify what would be the team’s third Serie A championship after Maradona led the Partenopei to their first two titles in 1987 and 1990.

To clinch with a record six rounds to spare, Napoli needs only to beat regional rival Salernitana after second-place Lazio lost 3-1 at Inter Milan earlier.

Napoli entered the match with a 17-point advantage over Lazio.

Napoli Mayor Gaetano Manfredi told The Associated Press in a recent interview that there will be “a big earthquake of joy” when Napoli seals the title.

Napoli’s game against Salernitana at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona was moved from Saturday to Sunday following requests from local authorities in order to maintain public order.

