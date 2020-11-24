Arkansas & Missouri postponed; SEC Games rescheduled for November 28th.

The opportunity to reschedule Arkansas at Missouri and Tennessee at Vanderbilt games will be evaluated.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Pig Trail Nation) – The Arkansas at Missouri football game of November 28 has been postponed, resulting in the rescheduling of games that include Vanderbilt playing at Missouri on November 28 and the postponement of Tennessee at Vanderbilt game originally scheduled for November 28.

The Arkansas at Missouri football game of November 28 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Arkansas football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The Vanderbilt at Missouri game is a rescheduling of a game postponed on October 17. The game will be played at Noon ET on Saturday on the SEC Network.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt game is postponed for the purpose of facilitating the rescheduling of the Vanderbilt at Missouri game. This rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 teams to play all of its 10 games in the 2020 season.

“As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions. We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible.”

The opportunity to reschedule Arkansas at Missouri and Tennessee at Vanderbilt games will be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule will include December 19 as a playing date.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.